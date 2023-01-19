ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Gala: Michaela Coel, Dua Lipa among 2023 co-chairs

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art has announced the co-chairs for the 2023 Met Gala.

Michaela Coel will co-chair the Met Gala, which will honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA-EFE

Organizers said Wednesday that actresses Michaela Coel and Penelope Cruz , former tennis pro Roger Federer and singer Dua Lipa will co-chair the event with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

This year's gala will take place May 1.

Announcing the 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs ✨⁣ ⁣ @MichaelaCoel , #PenelopeCruz , @RogerFederer , @DuaLipa , and #AnnaWintour will serve as co-chairs for the next Costume Institute Benefit on Monday, May 1.⁣ pic.twitter.com/Vq2zwehBke — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) January 18, 2023

Organizers previously announced that the theme for the 2023 gala and spring exhibition will honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld , the former creative director of Chanel and Fendi.

The "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibit will examine the work of Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

Vogue said Wednesday that this year's Met Gala dress code will be "In honor of Karl." Attendees might wear an archival look from a label where Lagerfeld designed, a modern-day design from one of the labels, or emulate Lagerfeld's personal style of dressing.

