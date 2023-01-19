Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Falcon school board votes on snow makeup dates
HAWARDEN—A total of 15 minutes to the school day will be added to the West Sioux School District daily to help makeup hours missed due to inclement weather. Five minutes will be added to the start of the school day and 10 to the end of the day, meaning 15 minutes will be added into the core times of the educational day.
etxview.com
Latest round of federal funds helps water system near completion in NW Iowa
TEA, S.D. -- Progress on a water system some 30 years in the works is reaching a point at which executive director Troy Larson says he can see the light at the end of the tunnel. Might it be more accurate to say it's possible to see the spigot at...
Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
agupdate.com
Producers earn All-American status with pork
LE MARS, Iowa — Matt and Angie Schnepf love the farm life — a sentiment they hope they are passing along to their three sons. The family farms near here in Plymouth County, running a wean-to-finish hog operation and growing corn and beans. Matt and Angie were named...
siouxlandnews.com
New exhibit showcases Leeds High School
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A new exhibit at the Sioux City Public Museum showcases Leeds High School. There are marching band uniforms, school apparel, photographs, and memorabilia that provide a look back at the neighborhood high school. The new exhibit, Leeds High School 1939-1972, is now on display at...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City native headed to Berlin for Special Olympics World Games
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City native is heading to Berlin this summer to represent Iowa at the Special Olympics World Games. Mitchell Betsworth will be powerlifting this year and has been involved with the games for over 15 years. Betsworth competed at the Special Olympics USA Games...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Who Led Officers On Three-State Pursuit To Face Charges In Iowa
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A man who led authorities on a pursuit that entered three states will soon face a felony charge in Iowa. The pursuit started in Canton, South Dakota traveled through Lyon County, into Rock County, Minnesota, and back into South Dakota, back in May 2022. Lincoln...
Officials say fire causes ‘extensive’ damage to Spencer building
An abundance of smoke can be seen from an upper-story building in the 200 block of west grand on Sunday.
Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83
Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has died at the age of 83.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
Stray of the Day: Meet Clyde
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Clyde, a 9-to-12-month-old, male, blue-and-white pit-bullterrier mix puppy. He was found on the 2100 block of Hamilton boulevard, without Bonnie. He’s a young pup with a ton of energy who loves everyone and everything and is the perfect age for training. Clyde […]
constructiontechnology.media
Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023
It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
Agriculture Online
Only 3 Iowa counties remain free of Emerald ash borer
The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of Emerald ash borer in Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties for the first time. The invasive, tree-killing insect was first detected in 2010. Now, just three of Iowa’s 99 counties are free of the pest. What is Emerald ash borer?
Radio Iowa
Heavy snow forecast for northwest Iowa
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through tomorrow morning for Iowa’s northwestern half. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
kscj.com
FORMER NEBRASKA TEACHER PLEADS GUILTY IN SC FEDERAL COURT
A FORMER WYNOT, NEBRASKA TEACHER HAS PLED GUILTY IN FEDERAL COURT IN SIOUX. CITY TO ATTEMPTED ENTICEMENT OF A MINOR. 39-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JOHN HELLER FROM SERGEANT BLUFF WAS ARRESTED LAST JULY IN SIOUX CITY BY THE FBI AND SIOUX CITY POLICE, WHO WERE CONDUCTING AN UNDERCOVER. INVESTIGATION TO IDENTIFY SUBJECTS...
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
