salestechstar.com
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
salestechstar.com
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
salestechstar.com
MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers
MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023. Contact centers use data redaction processes...
salestechstar.com
Sales Tech Disruptions To Watch Out for in 2023
Are you ready to know the breathtaking technological disruptions waiting for us in the coming years? Well, here we bring the most notables ones for you. Above all, innovative sales tech will be an indispensable part of the sale culture and it should be every salesperson’s go-to strategy. Well,...
salestechstar.com
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
salestechstar.com
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
salestechstar.com
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
salestechstar.com
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
salestechstar.com
Integrity Solutions Hires Amara Hunt as Vice President of Product Strategy
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced that Amara Hunt has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President of Product Strategy. “Adding a new head of product has been a key initiative of our strategic plan and will be an essential part of us achieving our...
salestechstar.com
Fr8App Streamlines Carrier Onboarding Process with Automated and Effortless Sign-Up
Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S. Freight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.
salestechstar.com
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
salestechstar.com
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
salestechstar.com
Leading CDXP Platform AutoLeadStar to Showcase Public API at NADA
Integrating its API offering with first partner FUSE Autotech, AutoLeadStar is paving the way for a more connected, digitally-capable automotive industry, giving dealerships the power to communicate with consumers more effectively and boost business. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), will attend the National Automobile...
salestechstar.com
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
salestechstar.com
GUUD Singapore Launches New Digital Logistics Platform ClickargoSG
And signs MoU with strategic partners – Shell, Yinson GreenTech, Assure Insurance and CO2 Connect to promote green initiatives via programmes and exclusive deals on the platform. Singapore-headquartered trade technology company GUUD Pte Ltd (“GUUD”) has announced the launch of ClickargoSG, a new digital logistics platform by GUUD Singapore...
salestechstar.com
WebRezPro Streamlines Group Bookings with Tripleseat
Integration improves group booking management with centralized tools for hoteliers. WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels now offers direct integration with Tripleseat, the industry’s leading web-based group sales and catering management platform, putting powerful group planning, booking, and management tools in the hands of hoteliers. Driving efficiency and...
