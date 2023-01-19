ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

El Paso News

49ers beat Cowboys 19-12 to advance to NFC title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
El Paso News

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Comfortable With Underdog Status vs. 49ers

The Dallas coach made it clear his team is no concerned with labels heading into Sunday’s game in Santa Clara. View the original article to see embedded media. After being billed as the underdogs heading into the divisional round, the Cowboys will enter Sunday’s road game against the 49ers looking to prove NFL fans and oddsmakers wrong in a big way.
DALLAS, TX

