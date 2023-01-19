Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
FOX Carolina
Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
Suspect arrested following search in reference to kidnapping, assault
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night. A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies. The victim […]
WYFF4.com
Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
FOX Carolina
Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
FOX Carolina
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
Oconee Co. deputies arrest woman on ill treatment of animal charges
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a woman after an investigation by Oconee County Animal Control took place.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina
Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated
OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week. Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
wspa.com
Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. homicide
Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. …. Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
Suspect at large after weekend shooting in the Upstate
A suspect is sought after a weekend shooting in the Upstate that left a man hospitalized. The Greer Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on Sea Grit Court around 3 AM Saturday morning.
WYFF4.com
Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say
The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
FOX Carolina
National cheer groups file motions in lawsuit related to Rockstar Cheer allegations
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Court records show that the USA Federation of Sports Cheering (USA Cheer) and U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) recently filed motions to dismiss lawsuits alleging that victims were abused by coaches and organizations connected to the groups. The first lawsuit, filed in early September, accused...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
Shooting leads to arrest of men with drugs, stolen gun in Asheville, police say
A Wednesday evening shooting led to the arrest of two men in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
Comments / 1