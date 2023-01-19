ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 1

FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault

FOX Carolina

Deputies search for suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night. Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.
WYFF4.com

Suspect wanted in connection with kidnapping and assault in custody, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. on January 22. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Garcia Wilson was arrested Sunday morning and is now in custody. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
FOX Carolina

Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning. Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once. According to officers, the victim...
GREER, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following house search in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The execution of a search warrant Thursday morning led to the arrest of two men in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant obtained based on an investigation at a residence on Clearmont Road. During the search, deputies seized quantities of narcotics. A child was also […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday. Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case. According to officers, they plan to release more...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County. Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road. Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location...
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022. Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos,...
wspa.com

Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. homicide

Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Cold case unit identifies suspect in Greenville Co. …. Deputies identified a suspect in a 22-year-old homicide case this month in Greenville County. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as...
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC
WYFF4.com

Victim shot while confronting suspect during a car break-in, officers say

The Greer Police Department is searching for a suspect after one person was shot during a car break-in. Officers said Saturday, at about 3 a.m., they responded to a shooting on Sea Grit Court. According to officers, during the investigation, they found the victim received a notification from his security...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11 year-old safe in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an 11-year-old who went missing earlier tonight was found safe. Deputies said the 11-year-old was last seen earlier this evening on Q Street wearing blue striped pants and a blue hoodie.
FOX Carolina

Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19. Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.
ASHEVILLE, NC

