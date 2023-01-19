Here's where Gators land in KenPom rankings after close Texas A&M loss

The Texas A&M Aggies have become the bane of Florida basketball over the past couple of years, now having won four in a row over the Gators — all by single-possession final scores. In fact, TAMU shut the door on the Mike White era last season when it outlasted the Orange and Blue in overtime early in the 2022 Southeastern Conference Tournament.

After the Gators’ win over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, they found themselves ranked No. 44 in the Pomeroy College Basketball Rankings, also known as KenPom. Following the Wednesday night loss, Florida finds itself in the same exact spot as before at No. 44 while Texas A&M follows closely behind at No. 48.

Next up for Florida is a road trip to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs late Saturday night. MSU holds a 12-6 record overall but just a 1-5 mark in conference play and is currently ranked No. 59 in the KenPom rankings. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. EST inside Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi and the game can be watched on the SEC Network or heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

List

Gallery

List

Gallery

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!