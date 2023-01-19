Read full article on original website
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
Integrity Solutions Hires Amara Hunt as Vice President of Product Strategy
Sales performance, training and coaching innovator Integrity Solutions announced that Amara Hunt has joined the company’s leadership team as Vice President of Product Strategy. “Adding a new head of product has been a key initiative of our strategic plan and will be an essential part of us achieving our...
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
Creatio Partners with InfoBeans Inc. to Further Evangelize No-code Worldwide
The new partnership will open additional opportunities for global enterprises to tap into the power of no-code. Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced its partnership with InfoBeans Inc. InfoBeans Inc. is a publicly listed Digital Transformation and Product Engineering service provider with 1700+ members onboard. With the new partnership, Creatio further strengthens its ability to ensure genuine care, while providing a top-notch no-code platform to businesses worldwide.
Google Cloud and Deloitte Boost Grocery Associate Productivity and Improve the Customer Experience
Kroger uses cutting-edge AI and data analytics to optimize daily work planning and enhance stores for customers. Google Cloud and Deloitte announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to help the grocery chain use cloud technologies to increase associate productivity across its nearly 2,800 stores nationwide. Kroger recently deployed a variety of Google Cloud data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) tools under an application framework co-developed by Deloitte and Kroger. The new tools are already empowering store leaders and associates to make real-time operational decisions to deliver a better shopping experience for the nearly 11 million customers Kroger serves every day.
eQ Technologic Joins AWS Partner Network
EQ Technologic, the provider of eQub-DaaS, the powerful low/no-code data integration and analytics platform, is proud to announce it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). The APN is a global community of AWS Partners leveraging AWS to build innovative software solutions and services. AWS offers technical...
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
‘Brexit has lost us 25% of sales’: British bike storage firm buckles under red tape
Cycloc says ‘Kafkaesque’ rules have cost it £100,000 in latest tale of how EU exit is harming small firms
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
Leading CDXP Platform AutoLeadStar to Showcase Public API at NADA
Integrating its API offering with first partner FUSE Autotech, AutoLeadStar is paving the way for a more connected, digitally-capable automotive industry, giving dealerships the power to communicate with consumers more effectively and boost business. AutoLeadStar, the automotive retail industry’s Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP), will attend the National Automobile...
GUUD Singapore Launches New Digital Logistics Platform ClickargoSG
And signs MoU with strategic partners – Shell, Yinson GreenTech, Assure Insurance and CO2 Connect to promote green initiatives via programmes and exclusive deals on the platform. Singapore-headquartered trade technology company GUUD Pte Ltd (“GUUD”) has announced the launch of ClickargoSG, a new digital logistics platform by GUUD Singapore...
Exclusive-Goldman Sachs to cut asset management investments that weighed on earnings
NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) asset management arm will significantly reduce the $59 billion of alternative investments that weighed on the bank's earnings, an executive told Reuters.
MiaRec Introduces AI-Driven Data Redaction for Contact Centers
MiaRec, the Conversation Intelligence provider that helps contact centers achieve better business outcomes, announced its latest product release which introduces an AI-driven data redaction feature. MiaRec customers will be able to access the newly enhanced data redaction feature and additional enhancements in Mid-February 2023. Contact centers use data redaction processes...
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
Sales Tech Disruptions To Watch Out for in 2023
Are you ready to know the breathtaking technological disruptions waiting for us in the coming years? Well, here we bring the most notables ones for you. Above all, innovative sales tech will be an indispensable part of the sale culture and it should be every salesperson’s go-to strategy. Well,...
Vendasta Celebrates 15-year Anniversary
Company growth demonstrates the power of its business model. Vendasta today celebrated its 15th year in operation since it was founded in 2008. From its inception around the living room of founder Brendan King, the company has grown to more than 700 employees with offices in Canada, the United States, and India.
WebRezPro Streamlines Group Bookings with Tripleseat
Integration improves group booking management with centralized tools for hoteliers. WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels now offers direct integration with Tripleseat, the industry’s leading web-based group sales and catering management platform, putting powerful group planning, booking, and management tools in the hands of hoteliers. Driving efficiency and...
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
Apty Named in Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards
Apty, a leading enterprise DAP, was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In, a global platform for technology professionals. Apty, a leading enterprise digital adoption platform (DAP), was announced as an award recipient of “The Best Places to Work” by Built In–one of the largest global platforms for technology professionals. Apty landed a spot on Built In’s 50 Best Startup Places to Work in Austin, TX, amongst leading tech startups like Golf+, Zello, and Umbra Space. This annual award program evaluates companies of all sizes and stages, honoring remote-first employers and those in large tech hubs around the US.
