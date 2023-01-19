Read full article on original website
Police, fire department respond to 'suspicious letter' sent to business in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities were called to a Newtown business after it received a suspicious letter. Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan said that an employee at a package and mail business on Main Street opened a letter that had a distinct odor. The same employee reported their eyes and face were burning after handling the letter. That employee was treated by medical personnel and checked out O.K.
Video: Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper rescues cat on interstate
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/CBS NEWSPATH) — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper saved a cat's life in Toledo!. Trooper Katie Thomas found a black cat on Interstate 475 in Lucas County earlier this month. She pulled off the interstate and approached the cat who was meowing. As seen on Thomas's...
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
Customer shot and killed at Ohio bar after dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A customer was killed in an Ohio bar shooting late Monday night, according to WSYX. It happened at the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill around 11 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police haven't released his name yet. The...
Judge finds woman not guilty of fatally shooting man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Hamilton County judge found a woman accused of murdering a man in Mt. Airy last year not guilty. Laquieta Reese was arrested for the murder of Gregory Jeffries, 38, in March. Police said at the time she shot Jeffries in the back twice during an argument on Hawaiian Terrace.
Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Elmwood Place
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Elmwood Place over the weekend. St. Bernard Police were patrolling Elmwood Place and responded to the shooting at a home on Vine Street near Township Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. They found Ross...
City of Cheviot swears in new police chief
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - There is a new top cop in the city of Cheviot. Jeff Patton was recently sworn in as the new police chief by Mayor Sam Keller. He has worked in the police department for 30 years, most recently holding the rank of sergeant. Chief Patton was...
ATF and Clermont County Sheriff increase reward to $10K for info on murder suspect
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The reward has been increased for information that could lead to the arrest of a homicide suspect. Police say, on Jan. 17, Jaydon Pierce murdered Casey Moss in Batavia Township. Moss was reportedly buying drugs from Ryan Vest, who was with Pierce. He believed she shorted him,...
Schools, road crews prepare for Tri-State snow storm
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There was lots of work going on in anticipation of the storm. From road crews to school staff, no one wants to be caught unprepared. We all know it's coming, but the big question is always “How much?”. The plows were lined up at the...
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of man who died at home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for family and friends of a 66-year-old man who died last week at his home. Mark Helcher was found on Saturday at his apartment on Walnut Street in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is seeking the public's help to locate relatives or friends.
Southeast Indiana, northern parts of Tri-State blanketed with snow overnight
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Southeast Indiana and the northern part of the Tri-State saw a few inches of snow but the rest of the area was mostly just wet as people woke up Wednesday morning. Bob Herzog said roads were snow-covered as he drove from the West Side to Local 12...
Man suspected of shooting into Asian business now faces drug charges
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The man accused of firing shots into an Asian business in Evendale now faces drug charges. Daniel Beckjord faces illegal cultivation of marijuana and drug possession charges. Police said Beckjord fired several shots into Tokyo Foods on Sunday. Several people inside Uncle Yip's took cover. No one...
2 men, including one from Cincinnati, arrested for cold case murder from 1997
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Ohio men were arrested for a homicide that happened in 1997. The United States Marshals Service arrested Richardo Sepulveda, a 51-year-old from Cincinnati, and Michael Sepulveda, a 49-year-old from Toledo, on Tuesday in connection to the cold case homicide of “John Doe,” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
CPD searches for vandals that targeted historic local church
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police want to find the vandals who struck at an historic church. Someone spray-painted graffiti on the doors of Saint Boniface Church in Northside. The church operates a food pantry. The doors are nearly 100 years old. Church officials say they cannot be fully restored...
New restaurant and bar opens in Warren County
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A new bar and restaurant is open now in Mason. Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened last week on Kings Mills road. The location is owned by Turkish immigrant Koray Baysal, who at one point had 25 mall kiosk businesses and seven phone repair franchises. Baysal loves...
Suspected carjacker arrested months after allegedly stealing car at knifepoint
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Springdale man is accused of crashing his vehicle and then trying to carjack other drivers to get away. He was just arrested for the June 2022 incident. Police said Michael Carroll wrecked on Hust Alley on June 21. He allegedly tried to leave the scene by...
Cincinnati native sworn in as new Hamilton County prosecutor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County officially has a new prosecutor. Melissa Powers took the oath of office on Tuesday. ”It is the opportunity of a lifetime. to be sworn in as the Hamilton County prosecutor. Not in my wildest dreams would I have thought that I would be in this position," Powers said.
DNA confirmed body found in Mexico is Hamilton man
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - DNA now confirms a body found in a van in Mexico Friday is that of missing Hamilton architect Jose Gutierrez. Gutierrez flew to Mexico last month to visit his fiancee and her family. Guitierrez, his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, and her sisters disappeared Christmas night, according to...
Boone Co. Schools allows student who made 'death list' back into class with named students
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) – Leaders for the Boone County School District are under fire for allowing a student who made a “kill list” back into class alongside the very same students he apparently threatened. About a month ago, Boone County Superintendent Matthew Turner announced he was letting...
KYTC asks for public input on ways to improve I-75/I-275 interchange in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC)- A companion bridge next to the Brent Spence bridge isn't the only major project in the works to help alleviate traffic problems in Northern Kentucky. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking for public comment on ways to improve the interchange between I-75 and I-275 in Erlanger. The...
