Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Calne school uses animal therapy to help autistic children
Teachers at a school for autistic students have turned to animals to work with their pupils. Springfields Academy, in Calne, has brought the farm to the pupils to avoid any anxiety which might come with leaving the familiar classroom setting. "Animals never judge people," said Dave Buscombe from Dave and...
A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
DVM 360
Guardians of Rescue raises awareness of canine PTSD
Knowing the signs can help pet owners get the care for their affected dogs. Guardians of Rescue, an organization working together to save animals in the US, is raising awareness of canine Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as 17% of dogs suffer from this condition.1 Familiarizing yourself with the signs can help detect if your dog is suffering and get them the essential care to improve their quality of life.
Comments / 0