BBC

Calne school uses animal therapy to help autistic children

Teachers at a school for autistic students have turned to animals to work with their pupils. Springfields Academy, in Calne, has brought the farm to the pupils to avoid any anxiety which might come with leaving the familiar classroom setting. "Animals never judge people," said Dave Buscombe from Dave and...
DVM 360

Guardians of Rescue raises awareness of canine PTSD

Knowing the signs can help pet owners get the care for their affected dogs. Guardians of Rescue, an organization working together to save animals in the US, is raising awareness of canine Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as 17% of dogs suffer from this condition.1 Familiarizing yourself with the signs can help detect if your dog is suffering and get them the essential care to improve their quality of life.

