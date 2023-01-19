Read full article on original website
JCSO: Suspect charged, arrested following manhunt in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect following a manhunt in Strawberry Plains on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from JCSO. Deputies were dispatched to Davis Road on a report of an assault that resulted from a "domestic disturbance," JCSO said. When they...
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
Knoxville man convicted after killing ex’s new boyfriend
Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Tampering with Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Drug Felon.
wvlt.tv
Man convicted after shooting, killing ex’s boyfriend in front of their child, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors in District Attorney Charme Allen’s office obtained multiple convictions after a man killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in front of their child, according to a Friday release from Allen’s office. Dtearius Carvell Southern, 28, was found guilty of second degree murder, aggravated...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
DA: Man found guilty of multiple charges after killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on New Year's Eve
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 28-year-old man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at a New Year's Eve gathering, according to District Attorney Charme Allen. Dtearius Southern was convicted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted drug felon on Friday, Jan. 20, the DA said.
BCSO: Two men charged with assault after fight on Monday, one charged with assault on first responder
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested after a fight at a Louisville Road home on Monday. According to a police report, Trenton Ford and David Verrico were in an argument that escalated into a fight on Monday. They said at one point, Ford grabbed a large ceramic bowl and hit Verrico on the head with it.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies will not be charged, DA says
MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The man arrested for allegedly dumping puppies over a bridge will not face criminal charges, according to Morgan County District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Morgan County Grand Jury met to hear testimony from several cases on Wednesday, including the case involving Tyler Underwood and...
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
Man charged with murder after shooting in Talbott community
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in the Talbott community Thursday morning and a suspect is in custody.
WATE
Deadly North Knoxville shooting update
Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side. Deadly North Knoxville shooting update. Police are searching for the suspect in the Toyota Camry. The...
‘Baby Wyatt:’ National agency asks for help identifying dead baby found in Oak Ridge
On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy.
Knoxville man faces more than 100 years in prison after carjacking, robbery conviction
A federal jury found DeShawn Whited guilty on multiple counts for which punishment could be more than 100 years.
WATE
Families seeking justice for Knoxville double homicide victims 2 years later
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 2021 double homicide investigation continues in Knoxville and anyone with information leading to an arrest could earn $5,000. Loved ones gathered Wednesday night outside the old Mag Lounge along E. Magnolia Avenue to remember Marquis Nolan and Jonah Caldwell who were killed in a shooting two years ago on the day at the property.
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
wbontv.com
KSP: Deceased woman found in suspect vehicle involved in multi-county pursuit
What Kentucky State Police officials are calling a routine traffic stop turned multi-county pursuit is now a death investigation. The high speed pursuit began around 10:15 Wednesday morning in Madison County, when police observed a motorist committing a traffic violation. The suspect then failed to pull over for a traffic stop initiating a pursuit.
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
Crews worked hours after 2 vehicles crash on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car and a semi tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on I-40 in West Knoxville Sunday afternoon, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the car reportedly hydroplaned while driving on the interstate and hit a semi tractor-trailer on I-40 East at Cedar Bluff Road. According to […]
Police searching for suspect’s vehicle in fatal Knoxville shooting
An investigation is underway after police say an altercation occurred that led to shots being fired.
