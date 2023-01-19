Read full article on original website
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
SimiTree Promotes Fuller, Regan, and Skehan to Managing Directors, Hawthorne to Director
SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, has promoted Directors Tiffany Fuller, Wayne Regan, and Kimberly Skehan to Managing Directors and Nicole Hawthorne to Director. All four exemplify innovative and effective leadership...
CybeReady Appoints Jonathan Stone as Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Growth in North America
CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security awareness solution, today announced that Jonathan Stone has joined the executive team as Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, Stone will expand the North American sales operations to boost adoption of the company’s award-winning cybersecurity awareness training platform.
Chetu Announces New Additions to Leadership Team as Company Sustains Double-Digit Growth
Global Software Services Provider Introduces New Vice President and Director Additions to Sales and Operations Teams as the Company Continues to Expand Its Services World-Wide. Chetu, a global provider of software development services, today announced four new appointments to its leadership team. The appointments include Paul Bracht, who is now Vice President of Sales, Lenny Steinman and Jeff Parcheta, who have each been promoted to Directors of Sales, and Akash Sinha, who was promoted to Director of Operations.
Fr8App Streamlines Carrier Onboarding Process with Automated and Effortless Sign-Up
Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S. Freight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.
Conquer Named a “Leader” in Aragon Research Globe for Sales Enablement, 2023
Conquer, a leading provider of Sales Enablement solutions, today announced it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. in the “Leader” section of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2023. Aragon Research points to Conquer’s Salesforce-native architecture, which allows for all activities to be captured...
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
Glia Deepens Partnership with Credit Union Community by Establishing CUSO
A selective group of credit union clients have invested and joined Glia’s advisory committee. Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), announced the successful launch of a Credit Union Service Organization or CUSO focused on member service solutions. Glia selected a diverse grouping of its Credit Union clients to invest and form part of an advisory committee. The client investments and establishing the CUSO, come on the heels of significant momentum in the space as Glia surpasses 250 credit union clients.
Discuss Announces Another Year of Record Growth of Its People Experience Platform
New innovations and integrations coupled with industry leading customer satisfaction bring 40%+ growth in platform usage. Discuss, the leading purpose-built platform for turning experiences into insights, announced another year of record growth in 2022, with research sessions being run on its platform up 42% as compared to 2021. As CX,...
Airgram Brings Advanced Meeting Agenda Templates Features for Customer Success Managers
Airgram has updated its meeting recording and transcribing tool to help companies improve their customer success strategies. This updated AI-powered virtual assistant comes with tons of free meeting agenda templates, improved speaker recognition, and key moments highlighting functions for your meeting review and follow-up. “The latest Airgram update makes it...
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
WebRezPro Streamlines Group Bookings with Tripleseat
Integration improves group booking management with centralized tools for hoteliers. WebRezPro cloud property management system for hotels now offers direct integration with Tripleseat, the industry’s leading web-based group sales and catering management platform, putting powerful group planning, booking, and management tools in the hands of hoteliers. Driving efficiency and...
Trunk Launches CI Analytics for GitHub Actions
New Product Adds Engineering Intelligence to GitHub Workflows. Trunk, a toolkit that helps developers build and ship code faster, announces the public launch of CI Analytics. This new product allows engineers to analyze, monitor, fix and improve their workflows in GitHub Actions, adding to Trunk’s overall toolkit. It’s difficult...
