Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
wymt.com
Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders. Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
wymt.com
Police investigate threat made against Betsy Layne High School, but ‘no threat of harm found’
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd County Sheriff’s Office officials said they found ‘no threat of harm’ after they investigated a threat made on social media directed towards Betsy Layne High School. In a release, Floyd County Superintendent Anna Shephard said they were made aware of the...
Bristol, Va. officer fires shot at vehicle
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Virginia police officer fired one shot at an individual who was inside a vehicle parked in the back parking lot of the Delta Hotel Marriott on Linden Drive off of Exit 7 of Interstate 81 Friday afternoon. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff of the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said officers were […]
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled, Pike County man found
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Officials say Coleman has been found in Buchanan County, Virginia and is with EMS. ORIGNAL STORY: A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs....
wymt.com
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as...
Kingsport Times-News
Woman finds truck, Christmas gifts stolen off side of the road
KINGSPORT — Carrie Rivera was heading from Pennsylvania to her home in Alabama when she encountered a problem. She took the wrong exit off Interstate 81, took Interstate 26 toward Kingsport, then wound up broken down at the Rock Springs Road exit, she said.
THP report details crash that led to Donald Britt capture
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has released the report that details the events leading up to the capture of suspect Donald Britt. Britt was wanted in connection to the two homicides of Katie Arnold and Barry Countiss, both found dead from gunshot wounds. According to the THP, Britt was driving […]
wjhl.com
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups …. Roundball Roundup: Big 5 squads split rivalry matchups on Friday. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot …. Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home. Veterans Voices: Shelved for years, unclaimed veteran …. Veterans Voices: Shelved for...
Bristol, Va. police looking for suspect who shot into home
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol, Virginia police are looking for the person who allegedly fired a shot into a home Friday afternoon. Police officers responded around 1:43 p.m. to a reported gunshot in the area of Ventura Circle, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. At the scene, officers discovered that a shot had been […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
State senator weighs in on Sullivan Co. dog arrest case
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After two Sullivan County women were arrested for their alleged role in the disappearance of a dog during severe cold, Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg said he thinks a change in the law is in order. “It seems logical that we should be able to save that dog,” Lundberg told News […]
wymt.com
Hindman Settlement School, Kate’s Food Tent host ‘New Year’s Celebration of Hope’ event for flood victims
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly six months following the historic flood, Knott County community members gathered for a New Year’s Celebration of Hope event at the Hindman Settlement School. The school, in partnership with Kate’s Food Tent, offered food, live music and a sense of hope to community members...
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
wcyb.com
Major fire in downtown Appalachia under investigation
APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — A major fire in downtown Appalachia is under investigation. Town manager Fred Lunsford told News 5 the fire ripped through the three vacant building in downtown. The fire started in the first floor and eventually spread to the second floor and out the roof. The...
‘Menace and Danger to Society’: Sullivan County suspect linked to two homicides
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donald Britt, the man who was named a suspect in a fatal Wednesday night Sullivan County shooting, has been connected to a second homicide, according to authorities. Donald Britt was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a police pursuit in Johnson City. In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Sullivan […]
Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
WDTV
Mercer County Animal Shelter reaches “code red”
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The Mercer County Animal Shelter has gone beyond max capacity and has now entered “code red.” That happens when the shelter would normally have to start putting down some of the animals. However, Stacey Harman, the shelter’s director, says they are doing everything they can to avoid euthanasia.
cardinalnews.org
Wise County gets grant to install lighting at sports complex; more . . .
Here’s a roundup of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. The town of Wise is receiving a $371,000 grant from the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program to install lighting at the Wise Sports Complex. “It is great that the Town of Wise has received these AMLER...
