One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 27, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
|daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle
|15*, 16*
|Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
|8*, 10*, 13*, 16*
|Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 28 E. Plaza St., Eagle
|15*
|Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle
|16*, 22*, 23*
|Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
|15*
|Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle
|2*
|Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|28*
|Spring Creek Brewing Company, 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Boise
|22*
|Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian
|16*
|Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise
|10*, 15*, 23*
|Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
|16*
|Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise
|9*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
|3 Girls Catering, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Ste 131, Eagle
|AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
|Albertsons — grocery, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
|Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 4432 N. Alester Ave., Meridian
|Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
|AroVeg, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
|Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
|Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
|Chartwells Extra Mile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise
|Delaware North Inflight Catering, 2761 W. Apollo St., Boise
|Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
|Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
|Fresh Off The Hook Seafood, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
|Grazing Gems, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Harmony House, 4615 S. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
|Huck’s Homestyle Catering, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
|il Sugo Italian Kitchen, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 140, Meridian
|Lucky Fins, 2022 Special Events, Boise
|MacTaggarts Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
|Magic Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise
|Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 9759 W. State St., 100, Star
|RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian
|Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna
|Sarah Hopper, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
|Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star
|Sweet T’s Legacy Caramels, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
|The Mylk Box, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
|The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
|The Vault Eagle, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
|Truffles Etc, 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian
|Wild Lotus, 1611 N. 13th St., Boise
|WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
|Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise
