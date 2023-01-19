ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One restaurant had four violations: Ada County food service inspections Dec. 27, 2022-Jan. 2, 2023

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php . Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle 15*, 16*
Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City 8*, 10*, 13*, 16*
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 28 E. Plaza St., Eagle 15*
Roghani’s Restaurant, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle 16*, 22*, 23*
Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise 15*
Schnitzel Garten, 1225 Winding Creek Drive, Eagle 2*
Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise 28*
Spring Creek Brewing Company, 18651 N. Streams Edge Way, Boise 22*
Texas De Brazil, 3535 E. Longwing Lane, Space A100, Meridian 16*
Vincenzo Trattoria, 6970 W. State St., Boise 10*, 15*, 23*
Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle 16*
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Suite 150, Boise 9*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

3 Girls Catering, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd., Ste 131, Eagle
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Albertsons — grocery, 4700 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 4432 N. Alester Ave., Meridian
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
AroVeg, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Casablanca Cuban Grill, 5506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Chartwells Extra Mile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise
Delaware North Inflight Catering, 2761 W. Apollo St., Boise
Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Free Range Pizza LLC Commissary, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Fresh Off The Hook Seafood, 507 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Grazing Gems, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Harmony House, 4615 S. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
Huck’s Homestyle Catering, 11295 Ustick Road, Boise
il Sugo Italian Kitchen, 1407 W. McMillan Road, Suite 140, Meridian
Lucky Fins, 2022 Special Events, Boise
MacTaggarts Brand, 3986 N. Reed St., Garden City
Magic Meals, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Melt Food Truck, 2220 E. Serene Drive, Boise
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 9759 W. State St., 100, Star
RC Willey Home Furnishings, 3301 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Redeye Saloon, 414 W. Main St., Kuna
Sarah Hopper, 651 N. Eagle Road, Eagle
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St., Star
Sweet T’s Legacy Caramels, 48 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
The Mylk Box, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
The Vault Eagle, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Eagle
Truffles Etc, 1867 Charolais Drive, Meridian
Wild Lotus, 1611 N. 13th St., Boise
WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 824 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas.

