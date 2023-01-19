Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GBI arrests woman accused in the drowning of 4-year-old during swimming lessons, officials say
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman accused in the drowning of a four-year-old. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Burke County sheriff officials said on Jan. 17 at 8:30 p.m., the GBI arrested 66-year-old Lexie C. Tenhuisen of Waynesville,...
counton2.com
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
allongeorgia.com
Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery at Fraternity House, SPD Detectives Seeking Info from Witnesses
William Kroymann was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Battery in reference to an incident that occurred early last Friday morning, January 13. Statesboro Police Department officers and Bulloch EMS responded to Sigma Nu Fraternity on Olympic Blvd for an unconscious male. Witnesses told police that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to EGRMC and later transferred to Memorial in Savannah, where it was discovered that he had a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. He has since been released and is recovering at home.
wtoc.com
Man on out-of-state bond for murder arrested in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department responded to an unwanted person at Garden District Apartments on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. A woman told police her former boyfriend, 21-year-old Dequar Stephenson, was inside of the apartment without her permission. Officers were familiar with Stephenson, who had active arrest warrants in Statesboro for Theft by Taking and Criminal Trespass along with a Felony Probation Violation warrant.
orangeandbluepress.com
Fraternity Member Charged in Greek Row Assault Leaves Man Unconscious With TBI And Intracranial Hemorrhage
A Sigma Nu fraternity member has been charged for an attack that left another Georgia Southern student with a traumatic brain injury and Intracranial Hemorrhage, Statesboro police said. Attack Outside Georgia Fraternity House. Wednesday, William Kroymann,20, was charged with a single count of aggravated battery for the incident that took...
WSAV-TV
SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest
Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD's mounted patrol. SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest. Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on...
wfxg.com
Keysville Mayor's home hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting
KEYSVILLE, Ga (WFXG) - In such a small area like Keysville, which is only one square mile, crime is rare. Sunday night, Burke County deputies responded to 523 Ga. Highway 88 about shots fired in the area. "My mind kind of blanked out because the only thing that I could...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street …. The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art...
WSAV-TV
Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Veteran-focused art show comes to Savannah. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed...
SPD announces multiple arrests
The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
WJCL
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
VIDEO | Arrests made for drug and illegal firearms possession
On January 15th shortly before one o’clock in the morning, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Isiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the vehicle Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As Rehl...
WJCL
Murdaugh housekeeper's wrongful death settlement led to the discovery of more financial crimes
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Gloria Satterfield, a humble, hardworking mother of two, was employed as a housekeeper and nanny for the Murdaugh family for two decades. And after her tragic trip and fall death at their home in 2018, she and her family became one of Alex’s many victims.
allongeorgia.com
Statesboro Man Arrested Monday for Armed Robbery
N’Day Perkins of Statesboro was arrested Monday in reference to an armed robbery that occurred on December 28 on Inman Lane. Perkins was located on Martin Luther King Drive Monday and fled on foot before being arrested. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and remains at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
WSAV-TV
St. James Catholic Church holds pantry giveaway for those in need
A local church gave away nonperishable foods, baby diapers, and laundry detergent to families in need on Saturday. St. James Catholic Church holds pantry giveaway for …. A local church gave away nonperishable foods, baby diapers, and laundry detergent to families in need on Saturday. Local business teams up with...
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
WSAV-TV
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
Charleston City Paper
5 things to know about the Murdaugh trial
A much-anticipated murder trial that starts Monday in Walterboro is, by definition, an automatic media spectacle. It starts with the story of an affluent small county Lowcountry ex-lawyer charged with murdering his wife and a son. But it also blends in the possibility that the murders, an odd 911 call and alleged attempted suicide were little more than ways the defendant tried to cover up the disappearance of millions of dollars from one source after another.
Comments / 1