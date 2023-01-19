Statesboro SWAT Called to Garden District Wednesday Night, Man Arrested for Criminal Trespass and Other Charges

William Kroymann was arrested Wednesday for Aggravated Battery in reference to an incident that occurred early last Friday morning, January 13. Statesboro Police Department officers and Bulloch EMS responded to Sigma Nu Fraternity on Olympic Blvd for an unconscious male. Witnesses told police that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and hit his head on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to EGRMC and later transferred to Memorial in Savannah, where it was discovered that he had a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain. He has since been released and is recovering at home.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO