OR planners OK new Weigel’s site plan
The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved a site plan Thursday for a new Weigel’s at South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the vote was unanimous. The project still requires approval to build an exit from and entrance to South...
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
