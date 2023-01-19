Daily Top News: New Documentary by Moby Explores Relationship Between Punk Rock and Animal Rights, City of Edinburgh Becomes First Capital in Europe to Endorse Plant Based Treaty, and More!

Read full article on original website
Related
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
iheart.com
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Perform 'Brown Skin Girl' For First Time In Dubai
Beyoncé invited a slew of journalists and influencers for an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai this weekend and on the agenda was a "once in a lifetime performance." That performance is happening Saturday (January 21) during the official opening of Atlantis the Royal hotel, Pitchfork reports. While the show is under a strict no-phone policy, images are making their way online — and it was revealed the "Halo" singer brought her daughter Blue Ivy on stage with her to perform "Brown Skin Girl" live for the first time.
In 2023, the world's oldest living person is a 115-year-old woman whose family emigrated to San Francisco in 1906
The death of Lucile Randon, a French nun, who died on January 17, 2023, at the age of 118 years and 340 days has bumped up another person to the top of the list. Now, the oldest living person in the world is Maria Branyas Morera, an American-born woman from Spain who is currently 115 years and 320 days (as of January 18, 2023).
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
New study confirms everybody alive today came from one African country
All of humanity comes from the same place.Photo byDamian PatkowskionUnsplash. It can be difficult to determine where humanity started, especially going back many years. We know that there is a start, a single person or "patient zero" where it all started. Something else that has been known for many years and lots of scientific studies has confirmed is that humanity did come from the African continent, but this was during a time when all continents were merged together, forming a supercontinent known as Rodinia.
A family of "Old Believers" was so cut off from human contact that they were unaware World War II had occurred
In 1978, a group of Russian geologists exploring the remote Siberian taiga in the Abakan district found something very unusual. They saw evidence of human habitation in a spot that had never been explored and was 150 miles from the nearest settlement. There was a dilapidated cabin that looked like it had been built during the Middle Ages.
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
A 20-year-old indigenous climate activist says the World Economic Forum is the perfect time for corporations to 'show their commitment' to breaking up with fossil fuels
Helena Gualinga, an Ecuadorian activist, will speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week on indigenous rights and the climate crisis.
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
I stayed in a Japanese capsule hotel for $26. My tiny sleeping pod was fine, but I wouldn't stay for more than a night.
I booked a pod at Nine Hours Otemachi in central Tokyo, and although it was a good value for my money, I wouldn't want to stay for very long.
msn.com
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
The world's oldest living person, died Tuesday at 118 years old. Lucile Randon — a French nun known as Sister André — was living at the Sainte-Catherine-Laboure nursing home in the Southern French city of Toulon at the time of her death. A spokesperson for the nursing home confirmed to French media she passed in her sleep at 2:00 a.m. local time, the New York Times reported.
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
After Being the Only Japanese Survivor on the Titanic, Man was Later Ostracized and Shamed for not Dying on the Ship
The sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 was one of the most tragic events in maritime history, claiming the lives of over 1,500 passengers and crew. Among the passengers on that fateful voyage was a Japanese man by the name of Masabumi Hosono.
Prince Harry's decision to reveal the layouts of palaces in 'Spare' may prove 'dangerous' for the royal family: report
A former head of protection for the royals told The Telegraph that "only a fool would reveal this kind of detail about the royals' inner sanctums."
Iran cites Prince Harry's book in defending its decision to execute a British-Iranian citizen
Iran executed UK-Iran citizen Alireza Akbari on Saturday, drawing a harsh response from the UK government. Iran accused the UK of hypocrisy.
Comments / 0