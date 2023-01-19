Read full article on original website
Student group in Anderson County builds character through service
A group of fifth grade boys at Norwood Elementary School in Anderson County are learning through serving.
'It's an honor' | Lenoir City senior destined for spotlight as new 'Youth of the Year'
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — An East Tennessee teenage leader officially has the title "Youth of the Year." The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley hosted its annual competition and ceremony Thursday night. The Youth of the Year Award recognizes Boys and Girls Club members who show leadership,...
WYSH AM 1380
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
KCS names new elementary school in northwest Knox Co. 'Mill Creek Elementary'
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met on Friday to discuss some of the details of its newest elementary school. They approved the construction of the new school last year. On Friday, they said they would name the new school "Mill Creek Elementary," after the board said they conducted research and gathered community input.
indherald.com
Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38
Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
wvlt.tv
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
Plan to bring mental health hospital to Knox County in the works
A new mental health hospital could be built in Knox County. Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WATE the state is interested in creating more mental health facilities in our area. It's up in the air where exactly the hospital would go or how big it would be but Jacobs says the project is looking promising.
WATE
Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40
The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
WBIR
Board of Education names Knox Co.'s newest school
The Knox Co. Board of Education approved construction of the building last year. They met Friday to talk about the name of the new school, the mascot and colors.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
Pick up trash and get a free beer at these East Tennessee breweries this weekend
Thirsty volunteers can help clean up their communities in exchange for a beer or other beverage at over 20 Tennessee breweries this weekend.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
atozsports.com
How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition
It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
WYSH AM 1380
OR planners OK new Weigel’s site plan
The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved a site plan Thursday for a new Weigel’s at South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the vote was unanimous. The project still requires approval to build an exit from and entrance to South...
Local church struggles to recover post-pandemic, and from Methodist split
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Church Drive in Gatlinburg is the home of a century-old church. Webb's Creek United Methodist was founded in 1917. A little over five years ago, they celebrated 100 years of success, faith and community. A lot can change in five years. "This church used to have...
WATCH: Tennessee WR Cameron Seldon at the All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports brings college football fans footage from the 2023 All-American Bowl. Here is a look at Heathsville (Va.) Northumberland four-star receiver and Tennessee signee Cameron Seldon, who was outstanding during his time in the Lone Star State.
wvlt.tv
Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
