Campbell County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton

Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
CLINTON, TN
indherald.com

Kellie Walker, whose public battle with cancer inspired a community, dies at 38

Kellie Walker, the Scott County woman whose courageous battle with cancer inspired a community, died early Saturday. She was 38. Walker had served as the executive director of the Children’s Center of the Cumberlands for the past decade, and chapters could be written about her work at the child advocacy center. But it was through her transparent approach to her battle with a rare form of cancer that helped to create a legacy.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

East TN wildlife rehab champion Lynne McCoy dies

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee lost a champion of wildlife rehabilitation on Friday. Lynne McCoy's family said she died of cancer. "Mom truly believed that our world is a huge tapestry and each life is a thread woven through it……. Oh what a magnificent journey her thread took her on as it intertwined with so many others within this tapestry! She can now spread her wings and soar amongst all God’s creatures!"
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two parents with two children losing their ability to walk is asking for the community’s help. On Friday, Amanda Robinson and her husband told WVLT News their children Tobias, 10, and Jedediah, 7, have a rare condition called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. “It is a muscle-wasting...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40

The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection

The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County. Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant …. The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Rick Barnes helped land Tennessee Football’s latest transfer addition

It truly is a family environment in Knoxville when it comes to Tennessee Vols athletics. And a story from Tennessee Football’s most recent transfer addition just further confirms that family environment. On Thursday, the Vols landed BYU transfer cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally. Jeudy-Lally, who played his first three seasons at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR planners OK new Weigel’s site plan

The Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission approved a site plan Thursday for a new Weigel’s at South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road. Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the vote was unanimous. The project still requires approval to build an exit from and entrance to South...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing in Knoxville: How KPD is working to find teens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the United States every year 600,000 people are declared missing, according to The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, NamUS, a database that has a list of every single missing person in the entire United States. More than 4,000 unidentified bodies are discovered each year...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
OAK RIDGE, TN

