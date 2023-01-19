Funds Raised For Family Of Late Toms River Teacher

Photo courtesy GoFundMe

TOMS RIVER – The Toms River community came together to raise money for the family of a local teacher who recently passed away.

At the recent Toms River Board of Education meeting Mayor Mo Hill and Police Chief Mitch Little presented over $3,400, which was raised by Township employees and officers, for the family of Jena LeRiche.

Jena was not only a wife and mother, but was a special needs teacher at Intermediate East. Jena passed away on January 10, leaving an impact on her students as a well-respected member of the Toms River Regional staff.

Photo courtesy Toms River Township

“Those who knew her best make it abundantly clear how selfless she was, and how she thought about everyone else before herself, a relentlessly dedicated mom and teacher. She was incredibly patient and kind, never complained, and challenged her students appropriately, in turn raising their level of self-esteem,” Superintendent Michael Citta said.

At the meeting, Township, Police and School District employees wore “Jeans for Jena” in memory and collected donations to support her family.

After the news broke, a GoFundMe page was set up to support her children’s education: Ellis age 5, Easton age 2, and Emberlynn age 6 months.

“The world lost a beautiful mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend, Jena LeRiche, far too soon. Jena’s greatest treasure in life was her family,” the GoFundMe states.

Currently, the page has over $26,000 in donations. If you would like to donate, visit gofundme.com/f/jena-leriche.