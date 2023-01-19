ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
FOX2Now

Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final

Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
FanSided

3 offseason moves Bills need to finally reach the Super Bowl

The Buffalo Bills lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, thus ending their season. But what’s next?. A tough offseason looms in Buffalo after the Bills fell short once again with Josh Allen at the helm. It’s tough to blame Allen for that, of course, but this is a team that ought to have Super Bowl aspirations on a yearly basis. Not reaching that goal is more of the same old Bills mentality that Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are trying to break.
FanSided

Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
FanSided

For Bengals and Chiefs, it’s an AFC Championship rematch

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals will once again meet in the AFC Championship Game, with a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line. Well, fancy seeing you here. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight year. And for the second consecutive time, it’s the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of the opponent’s tunnel.
FanSided

AFC Championship Game 2023: Bengals vs Chiefs location, date, time, odds, TV channel, how to stream

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 with a Super Bowl berth on the line. We’ll have a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game this year as the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. That’s right, we get treated to another matchup between two of the game’s best young quarterbacks, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.
