Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
Elon Musk warns against World Economic Forum ‘world gov’t’

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday warned that the World Economic Forum is “becoming an unelected world government” as hundreds of world leaders gather for its annual meeting in the Swiss resort town of Davos. More than 2,700 leaders, including 52 heads of state, are spending this week...
Chief COVID crazy finally admits we’re overcounting cases — but it’s years too late

Had she done less damage to our nation’s most vulnerable, it might be possible to applaud public health “expert” Dr. Leana Wen for her recent admission in The Washington Post and on CNN that the United States has been systematically overcounting the number of deaths from COVID by including deaths with COVID. The true toll of deaths and hospitalization, she notes, may be as little as 30% of the reported numbers.  Horrifying? Yes. But more reason to fight back, tooth and nail, against any future effort to put kids and adults back in masks — as the feds are trying to...
Elon Musk Says 'Pendulum Has Swung A Bit Too Far' On Gay Movement

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk commented on the gay movement on Thursday. What Happened: Musk reacted to a video by a Twitter user which featured a National Hockey League (NHL) analyst commenting on Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov’s refusal to wear a Pride-themed jersey recently. The analyst said,...
Davos Has It All Again — Except the World’s Most Powerful Person

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s elite flocked back to the Swiss ski town of Davos this week, celebrating the post-pandemic return of the World Economic Forum. But among the assembled billionaires, bankers, politicians and philanthropists, there was a low-level grumble: Where are the Americans?. Most Read from Bloomberg. Biden Revives...
The red-state backlash against electric vehicles is incoherent — and gaining steam

Remember when “getting ICE’d” was a thing? A few years ago, it was not uncommon to spot internal-combustion engine (ICE) vehicles deliberately parked in electric vehicle-only spots, usually near an EV charging station, effectively blocking access to that charger. It was an extremely stupid and anti-social way for aggrieved gas-powered car owners to express contempt for these new, less-polluting vehicles.
Donald Trump prepares for Twitter return, Elon Musk reacts

Donald Trump is reportedly considering an imminent return to Twitter and Facebook. Former president Donald Trump was banned on January 8, 2021. The platform said in a 2021 blog post that it permanently suspended the account “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”. Among Elon Musk’s changes...

