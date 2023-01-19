Read full article on original website
You Only Need To Walk For 5 Minutes Every Half Hour For Major Health Benefits
We’ve known for years that prolonged sitting isn’t great for your health, but sedentary lifestyles — due to desk jobs, Netflix binges, and depression-inducing existential crises seemingly every other month — can be difficult to break out of. We know we should get up and move, but how much does the trick? Do we really need to take 10,000 steps a day, or will a stroll around the apartment do it? Thankfully, scientists have now come up with an answer as to how much movement we need throughout the work day lower blood pressure and blood sugar — and it’s very doable.
How To (Responsibly) Talk To Girls About Gaining Or Losing Weight
Dads may think they’re helping their daughters avoid social judgment or obesity by making them weight-conscious. But commenting on the weight, exercise habits, and diet of young girls can have serious, long-term effects. Experts are reaching a consensus that although parents — and fathers in particular — should take an active role in helping kids make good nutrition and exercise choices, becoming a source of body-shame will only create and exacerbate problems.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Creatine Supplements Could Help With Symptoms Of Sleep Deprivation
Creatine supplements may seem exclusively for bulky bros at the gym, but the science behind it suggests creatine might aid sleep-deprived parents who aren’t looking to get swole at all. Once creatine enters the body, it turns into creatine phosphate, which helps create a substance called adenosine triphosphate (ATP) — a small molecule used to transport energy between cells. This helps with metabolism, as well as building muscles, but there’s evidence that it can also help after a rough night with a toddler. No gym membership or weird shakey water bottle required.
The Very Real Benefits Of Shinrin Yoku, AKA Forest Bathing
A daughter on her dad's shoulders in a forest. First things first, shinrin-yoku does not involve stripping down and diving into a pile of leaves. If that’s your thing, more power to you, but the official practice of forest bathing is about using the senses to connect to nature (while fully clothed). This intentional practice has a ton of mental and physical health benefits including the lowering of blood pressure, pulse rate, and anxiety levels compared to a normal walk around the block. And that’s just the start of what shinrin-yoku, also known as forest bathing, can do for your health. It’s also a great way to get your kids into the great outdoors and keep them busy once they’re there, in winter, spring, summer, or fall.
The Case for Calisthenics, The Original Bodyweight Workout
It’s usually a good rule of thumb for your workout of choice to not give you nostalgic vibes. Jazzersize, step aerobics, the Thighmaster — you might remember these fondly, but you shouldn’t try to bring them back. These fitness fads didn’t actually get people fit because they hit the same muscle groups over and over with an intensity that never varied. Here’s an exception to the rule: Calisthenics, those moves you did on your high school PE test, is worth reviving. Calisthenics offer virtually everything your body needs to grow muscle, boost cardio, and improve your flexibility. And you don’t need an instruction manual to do it.
