Huntersville, NC

WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 teen dead, 1 arrested after shooting in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen dead in the Hickory Grove area of east Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award

HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Search for Madalina Cojocari continues two months after she was last seen

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Saturday, Jan. 21 marks two months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen on surveillance footage getting off her school bus in Cornelius, North Carolina. Diana Cojocari, Madalina's mother, first reported her daughter missing on Dec. 15, 2022, during a meeting with officials at Bailey Middle School. At the time, she maintained she had not seen Madalina since Nov. 23, 2022.
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
