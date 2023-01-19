Read full article on original website
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
Here's how CMPD is focusing on recruiting new officers while retaining ones already on the force
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has about 300 open police officer positions right now. On top of that, they are expecting a lot of senior officers to retire in the next year or two. Nationwide, recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers has been a struggle. Major Brad...
Man in custody after SWAT agents respond to domestic violence call
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man who was allegedly threatening to harm himself after a fight with a family member was taken into custody late Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported domestic violence call on Rockwell Boulevard, near the intersection of West Sugar Creek Road and Mallard...
NC police urge people to be aware after razor blades found on gas pumps
FOREST CITY, North Carolina — The Forest City Police Department is warning its residents to be aware of their surroundings after razor blades were found on some gas pump handles. Police said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City...
1 teen dead, 1 arrested after shooting in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one teen dead in the Hickory Grove area of east Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a...
49 horses, 39 chickens recovered in animal cruelty investigation
MORGANTON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is facing 23 counts of animal cruelty after dozens of neglected or abandoned animals were recovered across multiple properties this month, Burke County Animal Services Center announced Monday. A total of 49 miniature horses and 39 chickens are now in the hands...
'We will all be in better hands' | How a Charlotte group is connecting with youth to promote anti-violence work, building bridges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite what it seems like, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said the city is seeing an overall drop in violent crimes. It comes as several local organizations are committed to pushing violence out of their communities. Heal Charlotte is one of them. Group leaders say they...
Charlotte woman's business vandalized with hate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman is speaking out after her business was vandalized in what she described as a racially motivated attack last September. Angel Pittman said she’s loved doing hair since she was a little kid. She dreamed of transforming her buses into a salon. But instead, the buses were damaged, and she believes it was all because of the color of her skin.
CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
Everyone counts: Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties to hold annual point-in-time count
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Many communities are beginning their point-in-time counts this week. Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln counties will exercise the counts on Tuesday, Jan. 24. As part of the process, volunteers fan out through those counties looking to count unsheltered individuals. The count is important to secure federal...
'They’ve taken technology to another level to be able to rip people off' | BBB warns of parking ticket scam in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new parking scam is swindling drivers out of money. The Better Business Bureau said there have been seven reports of drivers receiving fake citations after parking in private lots in South End and Uptown Charlotte. Unsuspecting victims pay the fines online not realizing it's a...
Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award
HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
Two hospitalized after involuntary commitment call turns violent, CMPD says of officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. Officers responded to a home along Billings Park Drive, not far from Back Creek Church Road, around 1 p.m. Saturday. According to CMPD, officers were...
Gun found in student's backpack at Statesville High School, officials say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville teen has been charged after a firearm was found in a backpack at Statesville High School on Friday, Jan. 20. A news release from the Statesville Police Department says that a school staff member found a gun in a backpack and alerted the School Resource Officers, who immediately confiscated the backpack.
Search for Madalina Cojocari continues two months after she was last seen
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Saturday, Jan. 21 marks two months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen on surveillance footage getting off her school bus in Cornelius, North Carolina. Diana Cojocari, Madalina's mother, first reported her daughter missing on Dec. 15, 2022, during a meeting with officials at Bailey Middle School. At the time, she maintained she had not seen Madalina since Nov. 23, 2022.
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
Two arrested, including CMPD officer, following two separate DWI crashes in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, for driving while impaired following two separate crashes on I-77 early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m., CMPD and NC State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on I-77 southbound near Arrowood Road. When officers arrived,...
