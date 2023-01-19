As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. A look at Somerset's newest restaurant, The Bearded Chicken, which is expected to open soon. Chef Eric Thomas is starting a new chapter for his family-run catering business, opening up their first brick-and-mortar location at the former Chad's Chowderhouse. When Chad's closed its doors last fall, Thomas said he felt a responsibility to keep a family business in that building. And now, this spring, The Bearded Chicken will be a family-run place where locals and folks across the SouthCoast alike can flock to for good food.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO