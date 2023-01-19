ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Next Providence Police Chief Search: Smiley Sends Out Survey to 600

Late on Friday afternoon, a small group of recipients received a survey regarding who should be the next Providence Police Chief. The survey was sent out by Providence Mayor Brett Smiley’s office. The eight-question online survey was sent to 600 — those that Smiley’s chief of staff Emily Crowell...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
CONCORD, NH
NECN

Person Killed in Worcester Multi-Car Crash; Caution Urged on Roads Amid Messy Winter Storm

A winter storm moved into New England Sunday evening, bringing with it snow, rain and a messy mix that will make the region's roadways dangerous to travel on through Monday. The initial burst of snow was forecast to change to rain and/or sleet by midnight, meaning there will be icing overnight and into the morning -- making for slick travel and slippery walking -- before we all turn back to snow by noon Monday.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston

Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police Chief Terminated

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. Isabella, who had been placed on paid administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on January 6, has been in the position since November 2020. Isabella’s last day is Friday. He had signed...
SEEKONK, MA
NECN

Where Is Brittany Tee? Search Continues for Missing Brookfield Woman

Authorities continued their search for a missing woman in Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, covering more than 250 acres. Massachusetts State Police said the search resumed for Brittany Tee in a large wooded area near her home and along Route 9 and Route 148. The 35-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
YAHOO!

Goodbye to Route 79 expressway; Heavenly Arroyo convicted: Top stories

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. A look at Somerset's newest restaurant, The Bearded Chicken, which is expected to open soon. Chef Eric Thomas is starting a new chapter for his family-run catering business, opening up their first brick-and-mortar location at the former Chad's Chowderhouse. When Chad's closed its doors last fall, Thomas said he felt a responsibility to keep a family business in that building. And now, this spring, The Bearded Chicken will be a family-run place where locals and folks across the SouthCoast alike can flock to for good food.
FALL RIVER, MA
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
NECN

Numerous Crashes Reported Across Region Due to Snowy Roads

Multiple crashes have already been reported due to tough road conditions north of Boston and into southern New Hampshire as snow continues to fall on Friday morning. Another round of snow bringing 1-3 inches is still on its way north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, so motorists are urged to take it slow on their way in to work.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

RI Girl Asks Police to Test Cookie, Carrots for DNA Proof of Santa

A young Rhode Island girl has finally figured out how to determine if Santa Claus is real — DNA. The Cumberland resident sent a partially eaten Oreo cookie as well as a couple of gnawed-on carrot sticks to the town’s police department earlier this month to ask if they can be tested for DNA, Chief Matthew Benson said in a statement Friday.
CUMBERLAND, RI
NECN

Man Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Massachusetts

One man was injured in a shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon. Fall River Police responded to reports of a shooting on St. Joseph Street at around 5:45 p.m. where they say they found a 60-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say there was a physical altercation between...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI

