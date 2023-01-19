Read full article on original website
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage Lane. The collision occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. The driver of a 2014 Ford F150 was traveling west on Ridgeway Road, and the 2008 Nissan 350Z...
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...
Harden Street store manager arrested, others cited in Five Points drug investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Multiple people have been charged with drug-related offenses following a search warrant served at a Five Points store on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Columbia Police Department, officers along with agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division searched Crowntown Cannabis located at 610 Harden Street in the afternoon hours.
