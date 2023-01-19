ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot at officers while barricaded in South Carolina hotel room, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. West Columbia police responded to the Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive Tuesday afternoon to investigate a report of domestic violence. […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police charge three individuals in Five Points drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Officers from the Columbia Police Dept. Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit charged three individuals in connection with a Five Points narcotics investigation. Authorities say 32 year-old Connie Jackson, store manager of ‘Crowntown Cannabis,’ was charged with Possession of Hemp without a License and Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana....
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Graphic: Court documents reveal new details in Murdaugh murders

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A motion filed by Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys to block blood spatter testimony in his murder trial outlines new details about the night Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were killed. Alex Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and youngest son at their hunting...

