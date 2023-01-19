ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL's Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Patriots, Jaguars to play overseass games this year

By Alex Butler
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills , Tennessee Titans , Kansas City Chiefs , New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will play games in Europe during the 2023-24 season, the NFL announced Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RcBu_0kK8Zdv600
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and the Kansas City Chiefs will play a game in Germany in 2023. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI

The Bills and Titans will host games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The Jaguars will play a home game at Wembley Stadium in London as part of a multi-year agreement to play in England.

The Chiefs and Patriots will host regular-season games in Germany. The NFL previously announced that Munich and Frankfurt would serve as German host cities for games within the next four years, but did not specify where the Chiefs and Patriots would play.

"We could not be more excited to participate in a Germany game and introduce more of the world to Chiefs Kingdom this fall," Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said in a news release. "Our team and our fans have had incredible experiences in London and Mexico City as part of the International Series in the past, and we look forward to helping the NFL in its effort to continue growing the game in Germany."

The 2023 NFL International Games designated teams! pic.twitter.com/zfQoUdNrxk — NFL (@NFL) January 19, 2023

Additional details, such as dates, matchups and kickoff times for the overseas games are to be announced later this year when the NFL reveals the full 2023 schedule.

"Growing the league and our sport internationally is a major strategic priority for the NFL, and we are excited to again be playing five games outside of the United States in 2023," NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said.

"We know how important live regular season games are to our passionate global fans, and we thank our clubs for their strong, long-term commitment to this important initiative.

"Interest in our game globally is at an all-time high, and we look forward to returning to the UK and Germany in 2023 with some of the most iconic clubs and stars in the NFL."

The 2022-23 NFL season also included five international games. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints played Oct. 2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers faced off Oct. 9 at the same London venue. The Denver Broncos and Jaguars played Oct. 30 at Wembley Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich. The San Francisco 49ers faced the Arizona Cardinals on Nov 21 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Estadio Azteca will not host any international games this year due to renovations, but O'Reilly said the NFL plans to hold future games in Mexico.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 14

John-John
3d ago

Your putting way too many lives at stake by sending them non stop every year 💯 Send two teams a year with excessive security measures, and be done with it having one game a year abroad!

Reply
1
Dennis Ennis
3d ago

And how much are the greedy networks charging to be able to see the games????

Reply(2)
1
Joe Kovach
3d ago

Have you noticed, you can’t get anyone on the phone? I just canceled all my streaming and Wi-Fi next

Reply
0
 

