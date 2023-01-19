TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A child riding a bicycle was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pollard Drive and Arlington Avenue. Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said that the 11-year-old was riding on Arlington when he went through the stop sign in the 3800 block of Pollard in front of an oncoming vehicle.

