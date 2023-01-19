ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giannis got freaky with Instagram comments on girlfriend’s photos

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo needs another cold shower.

The Greek Freak has proudly said in the past that he lives up to his nickname both on the court and in his personal life. There have been multiple instances where Giannis has embarrassed his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger in a very public social media setting. The Milwaukee Bucks star was at it again recently with a string of cheeky comments he left on Instagram after Riddlesprigger posted some photos.

You are looking at a man who was charged up and simply did not care who knew it.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger have been dating for years and have two children together. They are known to roast each other on social media , but Giannis clearly thinks very highly of Mariah.

