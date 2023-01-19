Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH
A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
nbcboston.com
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston
Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in Worcester Multi-Car Crash; Caution Urged on Roads Amid Messy Winter Storm
A winter storm moved into New England Sunday evening, bringing with it snow, rain and a messy mix that will make the region's roadways dangerous to travel on through Monday. The initial burst of snow was forecast to change to rain and/or sleet by midnight, meaning there will be icing overnight and into the morning -- making for slick travel and slippery walking -- before we all turn back to snow by noon Monday.
nbcboston.com
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Police Chief Terminated
The Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. Isabella, who had been placed on paid administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on January 6, has been in the position since November 2020. Isabella’s last day is Friday. He had signed...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant
HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
nbcboston.com
Where Is Brittany Tee? Search Continues for Missing Brookfield Woman
Authorities continued their search for a missing woman in Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, covering more than 250 acres. Massachusetts State Police said the search resumed for Brittany Tee in a large wooded area near her home and along Route 9 and Route 148. The 35-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 10.
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood
Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”. Police say someone called 911 asking...
Police investigating possible vandalism at Dighton school
An investigation is underway after a sink was left running overnight inside a Dighton Middle School classroom.
Littleton gun dealer charged with selling guns — later found at a crime scene — that he knew would go to an underage man
The guns were found in the home of a 20-year-old who had just been involved in a shooting in Hyde Park. A Littleton gun dealer is facing federal charges for allegedly selling guns to a so-called straw buyer he knew was buying for an underage man after the guns were discovered at a Boston crime scene.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
independentri.com
Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
fallriverreporter.com
Several rooms damaged at Bristol County school as police investigate possible vandalism
Officials are investigating possible vandalism after several rooms at a Bristol County school were damaged recently. According to Chief Shawn Cronin it was discovered that there was flooding at Dighton Middle School that caused damage. On Friday, Dighton Police were notified by officials from Dighton Middle School that they discovered...
Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area. Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items. · […]
reportertoday.com
Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night
Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
