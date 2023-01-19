ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbcboston.com

Wrong-Way Driver Arrested for DWI in Concord, NH

A Massachusetts man was arrested for driving while intoxicated Saturday night in Concord, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say Hunter Dusio, 23, of Somerset, Mass., was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct and reckless operation after troopers responded to reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 393 in Concord around 9 p.m.
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike

Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
ASHLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Arrested in Boston

Congresswoman Katherine Clark announced Sunday that her daughter Riley Dowell had been arrested the previous night in Boston. Clark, the House Minority Whip, released a statement, saying, "I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." The Democratic representative went...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Killed in Worcester Multi-Car Crash; Caution Urged on Roads Amid Messy Winter Storm

A winter storm moved into New England Sunday evening, bringing with it snow, rain and a messy mix that will make the region's roadways dangerous to travel on through Monday. The initial burst of snow was forecast to change to rain and/or sleet by midnight, meaning there will be icing overnight and into the morning -- making for slick travel and slippery walking -- before we all turn back to snow by noon Monday.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
reportertoday.com

Seekonk Police Chief Terminated

The Seekonk Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Wednesday to terminate the employment of Police Chief Dean Isabella. Isabella, who had been placed on paid administrative leave by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime on January 6, has been in the position since November 2020. Isabella’s last day is Friday. He had signed...
SEEKONK, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Where Is Brittany Tee? Search Continues for Missing Brookfield Woman

Authorities continued their search for a missing woman in Brookfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, covering more than 250 acres. Massachusetts State Police said the search resumed for Brittany Tee in a large wooded area near her home and along Route 9 and Route 148. The 35-year-old has not been seen since Jan. 10.
BROOKFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Norwood

Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots early Sunday morning in Norwood, Massachusetts. "Now that I'm awake, I realize it was gunshots." Corey Katz told NBC10 Boston. "I heard like about four or five pops, a pause, then like two or three pops.”. Police say someone called 911 asking...
NORWOOD, MA
independentri.com

Homeowners group wants town to plow private roads equally

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A homeowners’ association is asking the town of South Kingstown to either stop snow plowing private roads at taxpayers’ expense under what’s called “tradition” or plow all private roads in town. “We view the Town’s current private road plowing practice...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges

The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
CRANSTON, RI
WPRI 12 News

Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area.  Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items.  ·       […]
PAWTUCKET, RI
reportertoday.com

Cheers & tears. A beloved restaurant's last night

Rumors began to circulate in November 2022 and earlier. The unthinkable was becoming a possibility to legions of loyal followers of the Oxford Tavern. The Waterman Avenue cozy restaurant may have to close people heard. Oxford's owners Alan and Lorree Manchester rent their restaurant space. City tax records list Waterman Avenue Properties LLC of Seekonk, Massachusetts as the property owners. The property was listed back in the summer of 2022 for $595,000. An August ad promoted the property as a "great opportunity to buy a performing property with proven, uninterrupted cashflow. Well maintained and Turn-Key. Perfect to protect your retirement nest-egg and receive monthly income." A final sale price is unknown as of this writing. It is believed that the new property owner plans on raising the building to build a different business, possibly apartments. The 1/2 acre 4,420 Sq. Ft. parcel is zoned commercial.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

