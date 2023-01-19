Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raymong E. Hutchinson Jr. 1947-2023 🇺🇸
PUTNEY, Vt. – Raymond E. Hutchinson Jr., “Skip”, 75, passed away at his home in Putney, Vt. on Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. He was born Nov. 6, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. the son of Raymond E. Sr. and Virginia L. (Goodrich) Hutchinson. He graduated from Chester High School class of 1965. After high school he enlisted into the United States Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. He was proud to have served.
Southern Vermont Arts Center presents Solo Exhibitions for 2023
MANCHESTER, Vt. – The Southern Vermont Arts Center is pleased to present its popular Solo exhibition series. The exhibition runs from Saturday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, May 7, 2023. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 2 – 4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
WOOL-FM upgrades
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With generous help from our supporters and members, WOOL has recently upgraded its Studio-to-Transmitter link, a significant achievement that has vastly improved the quality and stability of Black Sheep Radio’s broadcast at 91.5 FM. Through the help of our dedicated volunteers, we also updated our...
Ludlow Planning Commission planning survey
LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Planning Commission continued their review of the village zoning regulations at the meeting on Jan. 17. While the debate was around different sections of the zoning regulations, there was a large discussion among everyone present about what the problem was that they were trying to solve.
Southern Vermont Elks Hoop Shoot
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Saturday, Jan. 14, the Springfield Elks hosted the Southern Vermont Elks hoop shoot at the former Park Street School gym. Chairman Victor Baskevich and his Elks helpers welcomed participants from Bennington, Bratleboro, and Rutland Lodges. Each lodge sent six shooters age’s 8 and 9, 10 and...
Claremont Savings Bank to search for new President
CLAREMONT, N.H. – Steve Monette, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Claremont Savings Bank, announced the start of an executive transition at the Bank. Reginald E. Greene, Jr., the President and CEO since 2016, has informed the board of his desire to move and search for new opportunities.
