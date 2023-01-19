ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025

DETROIT – Detroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025. A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world

LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
LIVONIA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Philharmonic to host performance showcasing well-known composers

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Philharmonic will be hosting a special performance Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, honoring well-known composers. The main highlight will be Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4 in G Major”. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel in Plymouth. Click...
PLYMOUTH, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan

DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy