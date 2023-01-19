PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO