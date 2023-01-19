Read full article on original website
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side
DETROIT – A child shot himself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday. According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old boy sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning. Officials say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
17-year-old girl still missing days after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl is still missing days after she left her Detroit home without permission, police said. Caniagerria Catlin, 17, left her home in the 7700 block of Piedmont Street in Southwest Detroit around 7 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 17). She didn’t have permission to leave, and she...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side. According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police seek man, 59, in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township parking lot
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Authorities are looking for a 59-year-old man who is considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman in a car in Pittsfield Township. Police identified the suspected shooter on Thursday while investigating the apparent homicide of a 50-year-old woman from Plymouth. At around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19, the woman -- identified as Andrea Grant -- was found dead inside a vehicle with several bullet holes in it in the parking lot of a business plaza on Plaza Drive, near the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan baby formula plant under investigation -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis formula plant under criminal investigation by Department of Justice. According to a report, Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis Michigan infant formula plant is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit's area code 313 to run out by late 2025
DETROIT – Detroit’s 313 area code is running out, and 679 may be the new 313. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, the 313 area code is expected to run out of unassigned numbers by late 2025. A public hearing in Detroit will be held in March...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man convicted of murdering friend’s fiance during argument
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man has been convicted after he drove to his friend’s house and murdered her fiance during an argument, officials said. The shooting happened July 4, 2021, in the area of Meldrum Street and Jefferson Avenue in Chesterfield Township. Dakota Justin Blust, of Shelby...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Superintendent says high school student killed after turning left in front of bus in Oakland County
HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The superintendent of a school district in Oakland County said a student was killed Thursday after turning left in front of an oncoming bus. “I write this communication with a heavy heart,” Huron Valley Schools Superintendent Paul Salah wrote in a message to the community. “There is no tragedy more awful than that of losing a child.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 Ford dealership in the world
LIVONIA, Mich. – A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 Ford dealership in the world. Tom Brown, of Bill Brown Ford, couldn’t contain his excitement. “We’re tickled, kind of on cloud nine right now!”. The Livonia dealership is officially the best...
ClickOnDetroit.com
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Person of interest in New Baltimore bank robbery shot, taken into custody in Illinois
HUDSON TOWNSHIP, Ill. – The 18-year-old person of interest in a New Baltimore bank robbery was shot and taken into custody on Friday in Illinois after stealing a truck in Indiana, crashing the stolen vehicle during a police chase and fleeing on foot. According to Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County car dealership ranked as No. 1 in the world -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Livonia’s Bill Brown Ford deemed No. 1 dealership in the world. A Wayne County Ford dealership has been ranked as the No. 1 car...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman arrested for stealing mail, checks, credit cards from several Troy residents, police say
TROY, Mich. – A woman was caught stealing mail, checks, and credit cards after several Troy residents filed complaints about the thefts, police said. Troy police officers were patrolling the area of Crooks and Big Beaver roads on Monday (Jan. 16) because several people from the neighborhood had reported their mail being stolen, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football fires co-OC Matt Weiss as police investigate computer access crimes
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan football has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss after police launched an investigation into “computer access crimes” at the team facility. The athletic department confirmed earlier this week, following an ESPN report, that Weiss, who also served as the team’s quarterbacks coach, had...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Philharmonic to host performance showcasing well-known composers
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Michigan Philharmonic will be hosting a special performance Sunday afternoon in Plymouth, honoring well-known composers. The main highlight will be Mahler’s “Symphony No. 4 in G Major”. The concert will take place at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Chapel in Plymouth. Click...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit nonprofit aims to help homeless youth in SE Michigan
DETROIT – During the harshest months of the year, when Michigan winters can be too cold to bear, Detroit’s homeless youth are left to fend for themselves. Unless someone like Miss Stephanie Taylor comes along. “While we out on the street we let every young person know that...
