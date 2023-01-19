Kenilworth VFW Hosts Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser for UC St. Patrick's Day Parade

KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, the annual Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser took place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Kenilworth. Hundreds of attendees, from Union County and beyond, participated in the festivities.

Organized by Kathleen Holmes and Pam Joyce the event included:

Honorees: Jim Feehan and Jennifer Goodman

Parade Grand Marshall: Senator Joseph Cryan

Parade General Chair: Mike Capko

Parade Adjutant: Gabby Sully

Celebrity Bartenders included:

Union County Commissioners

Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

Nugent Association

Union County Daughters of Ireland

Union County Celtic Festival

Dowlings Irish Pub

Sun Tavern

St. Columcille

Union County Pipes and Drums

Essex County Pipes and Drums

Cranford Ancient Order of Hibernians

Friendly Sons of St. Patrick

The 2023 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Morris Avenue in Union.



