Kenilworth VFW Hosts Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser for UC St. Patrick's Day Parade
KENILWORTH, NJ - On Sunday, the annual Celebrity Bartenders Fundraiser took place at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Kenilworth. Hundreds of attendees, from Union County and beyond, participated in the festivities.
Organized by Kathleen Holmes and Pam Joyce the event included:
Honorees: Jim Feehan and Jennifer Goodman
Parade Grand Marshall: Senator Joseph Cryan
Parade General Chair: Mike Capko
Parade Adjutant: Gabby Sully
Celebrity Bartenders included:
Union County Commissioners
Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee
Nugent Association
Union County Daughters of Ireland
Union County Celtic Festival
Dowlings Irish Pub
Sun Tavern
St. Columcille
Union County Pipes and Drums
Essex County Pipes and Drums
Cranford Ancient Order of Hibernians
Friendly Sons of St. Patrick
The 2023 Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, on Morris Avenue in Union.
