US Stocks Lose Ground as Recession Fears Weigh on Market

By Cheddar
 6 days ago

By Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga Wall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%. Every major index is on track for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally. Analysts expect the broader market to remain unsteady as investors try to get a clearer picture of inflation and the economy’s path ahead. “It’s very reflective of the conflicting views that investors have with respect to where things are headed here in early 2023,” said Greg Bassuk, CEO at AXS Investments. Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, though they weren’t quite as bad as expected and the
job market appears to remain healthy. They follow worse-than-expected readings a day earlier on retail sales , a cornerstone of the economy, and industrial production. The weaker economic data “has investors a little bit on edge, questioning how much consumer resilience is left in the tank,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. The latest economic data paint a picture of an economy slowing under the weight of last year’s blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The central bank aggressively raised interest rates to purposely slow the economy and cool inflation. The strategy risks hitting the brakes too hard on economic growth and causing a recession. Several major banks are forecasting at least a mild recession this year as the impact from the Fed's rate increases reverberates through the economy. Inflation has been cooling, but prices are still stubbornly high on many items, squeezing consumers. The central bank has raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from roughly zero a year ago. The Fed will announce its next decision on interest rates Feb. 1. Investors are largely forecasting a raise of just 0.25 percentage points next month, down from December’s half-point hike and from four prior increases of 0.75 percentage points. The central bank has maintained that it
won't ease off its fight against inflation until it is sure that prices are cooling. However, that stance is making Wall Street more uneasy with every new report that shows the economy is slowing. “The Fed is still out in the press with the same higher-for-longer mantra, so there’s a little bit of a risk-off sentiment on that,” Mayfield said. Fed officials have also been closely watching several areas of the economy, including the labor market, to get a better sense of whether inflation is slowing. The latest weekly unemployment data shows that employment remains strong, which is good for workers but makes the Fed's fight against inflation more difficult. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tracks expectations for future Fed action, rose to 4.13% from 4.09% late Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences
interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 3.40% from 3.38%. Bond yields have been mostly falling since the beginning of the year. More than 75% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed lower. Technology companies, retailers and industrial stocks were among the biggest drags on the benchmark index. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.5%, Home Depot dropped 4% and Deere & Co. fell 4.1%. The S&P 500 fell 30.01 points to 3,898.85. The Dow fell 252.40 points to 33,044.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 104.74 points to 10,852.27. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index lost 18.02 points, or 1%, to close at 1,836.35. Wall Street is also closely reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings to get a clearer picture of how companies are dealing with inflation and a slowing economy. Credit card issuer Discover Financial slipped 0.4% after it forecast an increase in net charge-offs in 2023. Adhesives company H.B. Fuller shed 3.8% after reporting weak financial results. Investors are also monitoring political developments that could eventually hurt the economy. The Treasury Department says it has started taking “extraordinary measures” as the government has run up against its
legal borrowing capacity . Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sent a letter to congressional leaders Thursday urging them to act to raise the debt limit. The government can temporarily rely on accounting tweaks to stay open. European markets fell and Asian markets ended mixed. Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report. "

Cheddar News

Market Minute: Netflix Confirms Password Crackdown & M&M's New Mascot

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. NETFLIX PASSWORD CRACKDOWN Netflix said it's moving forward with a plan to crack down on password sharing later this quarter, according to a letter sent to shareholders last week. The streaming giant first signaled that it was changing its policies around passwords last October, but it didn't initially provide a timeline. "While our terms of use limit use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly," the letter read. "So we've worked hard to build additional new...
Cheddar News

FDA Proposes Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

"As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Food and Drug Administration is proposing plans to roll out an updated vaccine every year going forward.The agency is suggesting experts select a specific strain of the virus each spring and introduce the vaccine to the market by September — similar to annual flu shots. The FDA will also recommend that most people get just a single yearly jab, though older adults, immunocompromised people, and very young children may still need two doses. The agency will request input from a panel of vaccine experts on Thursday, but the plan aligns with the recommendations the Biden administration...
Cheddar News

NASCAR Revs Engine For 75th Anniversary

Jeff Gordon, NASCAR Hall of Famer, four-time Cup champion, and vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, joined Cheddar News to celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, the evolution of racing and what lies ahead.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Miley Cyrus Back, Royals vs. Netflix Doc & Paris Hilton Has a Baby

"Miley's ReturnMiley Cyrus' next musical era has arrived, and she's getting reacclimated with the charts. Her newest release Flowers debuted at number one on Billboard's Hot 100. It was her first top 10 hit since 2020 when she and The Kid LAROI dropped Without You, which landed at number eight.  SZA's Kill Bill landed in the second slot, and rounding out the top three was Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero.Did the Firm Lie?Apparently Buckingham Palace attempted to discredit Netflix's Harry & Megan documentary, according to the director. Liz Garbus, told Vanity Fair that The Firm lied to the press when they said...
Cheddar News

Market Minute: Spotify Announces Layoffs, Feds Seize Millions from FTX Founder & Egg Smuggling

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top market stories of the day. SPOTIFY LAYOFFSSpotify has announced plans to cut around 6 percent of its workforce, placing  the music streaming service among other tech firms that have made layoffs in recent weeks, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google parent company Alphabet. The number of positions potentially on the chopping block is not yet clear. Many tech firms have cut between 5 and 10 percent. FED'S FTX SEIZURE Disgraced crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune is rapidly dwindling, as federal regulators seized more than $600 million of his assets this month. The forfeitures are related to...
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

