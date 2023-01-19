South Carolina Raises Fines For People Who Drive Too SLOW And This Needs To Be Nationwide

South Carolina is the first state with the guts to try to tackle one of the biggest issues with traffic: people who drive TOO SLOW! Obviously ticketing speeders who are going way over the speed limit is still necessary and going to happen. But now, in South Carolina at least, the drivers who, in my opinion, cause the majority of traffic congestion and backups, people who drive UNDER the speed limit, will also be ticketed at the same rate as those who drive over it. Most traffic experts will tell you that the most efficient way for large groups of traffic to safely commute is if people are all going with the flow of traffic. In other words if most people are going around the same speed on the major roads, accidents and congestion happen less often.

Most huge traffic slowdowns happen near on or off ramps to highways because people are not going fast enough to enter the highway at speed which slows down everyone else already on the roadway, and at the exits where people hit the brakes and slow down for an exit before they leave the traffic lanes. If drivers would all be going close to the same speed BEFORE they get to the traffic lanes, or keep their speed up until they’re COMPLETELY in an exit lane, accidents would drop, a lot.

Of course accidents will still happen, and when you’ve got emergency crews onsite we should all slow down for the safety of those working the wreck. But, again, there would be fewer accidents, and therefore fewer reasons for huge slowdowns, if the slowpokes would stop being scared and/or selfish when they drive and GO WITH THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC! And if you can’t, or won’t drive a similar speed to everyone else on the highway, then find another way to get where you need to go!

Here’s a great explainer about traffic:

