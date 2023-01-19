Read full article on original website
Kishida prioritizes arms buildup, reversing low birthrate
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan faces the severest security environment in the region since the end of World War II and pledged to push a military buildup under a newly adopted security strategy as well as tackle rapidly declining births
Rudy Giuliani Reveals Donald Trump Advised Him To Take Top-Secret Files Home In His New Podcast Episode
Rudy Giuliani had quite a lot to say on Sunday’s episode of the WABC77 radio show Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan, and one particular thing he said about former president Donald Trump stood out the most to us! Rudy ...
'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on Covid, three years on
Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of Covid-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus. - 'House of hope'- The January 2020 decision to lock down the city, announced in the middle of the night, took Wuhan's residents by surprise as the world watched on with uncertainty.
Airbus plans to spin off Zephyr drone programme -FT
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is looking to spin off its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, with the aim of starting commercial operations by the end of next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
‘You should gaze at your bins in horror’: the massive crime scandal behind the UK’s rubbish
The mafia is infiltrating our waste, and millions of tonnes of it is being illegally dumped. A shocking podcast uncovers the horrific environmental scandal – and its links to gun and drug trafficking
New Delhi to tap brakes on capex growth, key subsidies - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Indian government is set to tap the brakes on a torrid pace of capital investment growth in the coming fiscal year as a slowing economy limits spending power by weakening tax revenue, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Japan PM Kishida: it's 'now or never' to stop shrinking population
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Monday to take urgent steps to tackle the country's declining birth rate, saying it was "now or never" for the world's oldest society.
Who is Carmel Sepuloni? New Zealand’s first Pasifika deputy prime minister
The daughter of an abattoir worker and fruit picker, Sepuloni could have exactly the expertise the PM needs to tackle a brutal cost of living crisis
Low-carbon jobs fell after Cameron’s kibosh on ‘green crap’ policies – study
Exclusive: proportion of green job openings in UK ‘declined significantly’ after 2012, analysis shows
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It's been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
