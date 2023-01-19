ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Not afraid of the virus': Wuhan turns page on Covid, three years on

Residents of China's Wuhan said Monday they were hopeful for the future and no longer afraid of Covid-19, three years after the city was locked down over what was then a mysterious virus. - 'House of hope'- The January 2020 decision to lock down the city, announced in the middle of the night, took Wuhan's residents by surprise as the world watched on with uncertainty.
Reuters

Airbus plans to spin off Zephyr drone programme -FT

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Airbus (AIR.PA) is looking to spin off its high-altitude surveillance and communications drone programme Zephyr, with the aim of starting commercial operations by the end of next year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
Reuters

Marketmind: Euro rising

SYDNEY, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It's been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.

Comments / 0

Community Policy