Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
60 Minutes Viewers Can't Help But Notice The Show's Unfortunate Decline Over The Years
"60 Minutes" premiered in September of 1968 with an inside look at the competing presidential election campaigns of Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey (via IMDb). Nixon would go on to win comfortably that November (via 270 to Win), capping off a tumultuous year for the U.S. that saw the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. King's murder sparked riots in Detroit, and violent protests at that year's Democratic convention gave the fledgling news magazine plenty of big stories to cover in its first year on the air.
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
The Last Of Us: Episode 2 Recap - A Tess Of Friendship
After last week's gripping premiere, HBO's "The Last of Us" is back again to test our nerves and emotions with another top-tier installment. The show's second episode sees Joel (Pedro Pascal), Tess (Anna Torv), and Ellie (Bella Ramsay) hit the road to get the youngest of the trio back into the hands of The Fireflies. The reason for this is finally revealed to Joel and Tess, who take the information in very different ways. One of them, in particular, clings to it as their last bit of hope all the way until their bitter end.
TV tonight: Simon Bird prepares for Armageddon in new sitcom Everyone Else Burns
Lolly Adefope also stars in this Manchester-set comedy. Plus: watch out for the Clickers in The Last of Us. Here’s what to watch this evening
The Last Of Us Fans Are Tearing Up Over One Tiny Detail On Sarah's Outfit
Nearly a decade after Naughty Dog's release of the groundbreaking and brutal "The Last of Us" video game, HBO has brought the harrowing series to life on television screens. Starring "Game of Thrones" veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the unflinching adaptation was met with rave reviews from both critics and diehard fans (via Rotten Tomatoes).
‘My education was in a bar’: Shania Twain on childhood, stardom, divorce and survival
The record-breaking singer is back with her sixth album. She discusses deprivation, domestic violence and feeling triumphant after stage fright and surgery
We've Actually Seen Detective Bruno Actor Kevin Kane In The Law & Order Universe Many Times Before
"Law & Order" is a behemoth of a TV show, totaling more than 475 episodes and still showing no signs of slowing down as of its revival in 2022. Spin-offs, most notably including the similarly sizable "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," compound the franchise's size considerably. Over the course of such a long run, all sorts of guest stars have appeared in capacities that can be considered notable for various reasons.
The Harry Potter Theme Almost Got The Weird Al Yankovic Treatment
Throughout the last 40 years, "Weird Al" Yankovic has made a career out of taking some of the world's most popular songs and spinning them into satirical, absurdist parodies. As such, it should come as no surprise whatsoever that Yankovic's self-titled biopic "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story," is itself a parody of other biopics and musicals, chock-full of celebrity cameos and outrageous gags.
Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades
For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
What Has Journalist Connie Chung Been Doing Since 60 Minutes?
Emmy Award-winning journalist Connie Chung has had a long career reporting the news. She exclusively interviewed President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal (via Chinese American Museum) and conducted the first interview with U.S. Representative Gary Condit following intern Chandra Levy's disappearance in 2001. She also scored golden interview opportunities with Bill Gates, Magic Johnson, and Tonya Harding at pivotal points in each of their careers.
Eve Best Believes Her House Of The Dragon Character Is The Greatest Possible Ruler
The first season of HBO's "House of the Dragon" focuses primarily on the growing tension surrounding Viserys I Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) line of succession, particularly in reference to his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy). Indeed, one of the most pivotal moments in the entire series is the scene in Episode 1, in which Viserys decides to remove his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) from the succession after the latter insults his stillborn child, making Rhaenrya the heir to the Iron Throne.
What Has Brian George Been Up To Since The Big Bang Theory Ended?
One of Brian George's most recognizable roles is on "Seinfeld," as Babu Bhatt, a Pakistani immigrant whose life gets worse every time Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) walks into it. But in this century, he's also well-known for playing Dr. V.M. Koothrappali, Rajesh's (Kunal Nayyar) father, across 16 episodes of the long-running "The Big Bang Theory," from Season 1 until the final season in 2019.
The Last Of Us' Showrunner Wants Viewers To Be Affected By The Deaths Of Even Minor Characters
The long-awaited streaming series "The Last of Us" finally debuted on Jan. 15, and it's impressing audiences with its ratings and its successful adaptation of a video game exclusive to the PlayStation console. Variety noted earlier this week that the first 1-hour 20-minute episode, "When You're Lost in the Darkness," was HBO's second-biggest premiere since 2010 — reaching 10 million viewers in its first two days.
The Sweet Way Shameless' Emmy Rossum Used Her Mom As Inspiration When Playing Fiona
At its core, "Shameless" is about the Gallagher family's infrequent highs and dismal lows. When you think they'll finally catch a break, their shaky house of cards comes crashing down. While Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) is the reluctant, irresponsible patriarch, it is the oldest sibling Fiona, who runs the show. Played by Emmy Rossum, Fiona Gallagher is a nuanced character who faces her fair share of challenges throughout the series. Prior to Emmy Rossum's departure from "Shameless" after Season 9, Fiona is one of the story's leading players. While she struggles to find love and steady employment, one of the central themes of Fiona's story is that she acts as a mother figure to her younger siblings.
Why Audiences Connect With Leanne's Dark Character Arc According To M. Night Shyamalan - Exclusive
The fourth and final season of the Apple TV+ thriller "Servant" is here, following Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell) after they hire a mysterious nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free). The odd thing is that Leanne is hired to care for their reborn doll, Jericho. Even stranger is that Jericho comes alive as the nanny's supernatural abilities emerge. Season 4 sees Leanne's supernatural powers increase even more while her war with the Church of the Lesser Saints finally comes to a head.
Fans Of The Kingkiller Chronicle Fear The Series Being Ruined By A TV Adaptation
Patrick Rothfuss' best-selling fantasy novel series "The Kingkiller Chronicle" brings readers into the world of Temerant, where magic runs deep. The first book, "The Name of the Wind," begins the saga of Kvothe, a mysterious wizard whose life story makes up the plot of the series. His adventure starts at a young age and is filled with numerous tragedies and hardships as he learns to harness magic, eventually resulting in Kvothe earning the "Kingkiller" moniker.
The 60 Minutes Host Who Tragically Died A Week After Retiring
Born in Toronto in November 1931, Morley Safer was a reporter and broadcast journalist who rose to the pinnacle of his profession as a long-standing member of the "60 Minutes" news team. While not a charter member, Safer joined the celebrated CBS weekly newsmagazine show in 1970, in just its third year on the air. By the time he retired in 2016, "60 Minutes" had become the most-watched news program in TV history (via CBS) and he had served the longest tenure out of any of its reporters.
Josh Mankiewicz Remarks Dateline's Greatest Contribution Is Its Core Of Finding Justice
Since its premiere more than 30 years ago, "Dateline NBC" has cemented itself as a cultural touchstone, especially when it comes to true crime. Although the show is known for unpacking heinous crimes, it also focuses on dedicated investigators, strong-willed survivors, and courageous witnesses who help bring killers to justice. While the episodes can explore some pretty dark topics, the series frequently demonstrates that even when the unthinkable happens, justice can still prevail.
Star Trek Into Darkness Fumbled Its Khan Mystery
"Star Trek Into Darkness" is one of those rare sequels that does its predecessor proud. The follow-up to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" exceeded the original film's box office numbers, making nearly $81 million more globally than Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise's first adventure in the Kelvin timeline (via The Numbers). However, the saying that a hero is only as good as his villain truly lives up to the cliché in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the genetically engineered Khan Noonien Singh.
