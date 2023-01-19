Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
uams.edu
Huntington’s Disease Symposium Details Resources, Seeks Study Participants
Jan. 20, 2023 | Jan. 20, 2023 | Much remains unknown about Huntington’s disease, an inherited brain disorder that tends to surface in a person’s 30s or 40s and causes progressively worsening motor, cognitive and psychiatric symptoms. That’s why participants are needed for ongoing clinical trials, according to...
Construction costs create problems for Watson Chapel School District
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Construction that was planned for the Watson Chapel School District has run into some issues, and Tom Wilson, Superintendent of the district said a rise in costs is to blame. Last August, voters in Watson Chapel approved $5.7 million to help fund a new high...
Fort Smith church to provide prom dresses for high school students
FORT SMITH, Ark. — First United Methodist Church in Fort Smith will be hosting "Prom Closet," a prom dress donation event on April 1, that allows high school students to pick out free formalwear for prom. Prom Closet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First...
The second richest person in Arkansas
Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Virus levels declining in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
KATV
LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
Northwest Arkansas companies trying to get more people into tech
Northwest Arkansas is growing daily and we're short-handed when it comes to people in the tech industry.
nwahomepage.com
Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
‘Truly a miracle’: Arkansas’s Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital, according to sister
The sister of former Razorback Peyton Hillis shared on social media the much-awaited news on the football great’s recovery.
nwahomepage.com
Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
KARK
Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
5newsonline.com
A familiar program offered by the United Way of Fort Smith Area has a new name
What used to be called FamilyWise is now known as SingleCare. Daren finds out what's new with this prescription discount service available to anyone and everyone.
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley will likely see winter storm Tuesday & Wednesday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The 40/29 Get Ready Weather Team continues to track a potent winter storm for the middle part of the week. A storm system is expected to dive out of the west and into Mexico before ejecting out through Texas and across the southern part of Arkansas as it heads for the northeast.
Arkansas bill could prosecute women for abortions; some pro-life groups oppose
A bill filed in the state legislature Thursday, December 19, is looking to add penalties for getting abortions in Arkansas.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
