ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Arkansas

Walmart has a total number of 10,566 stores in the world. This outstanding success made the Walton family the wealthiest family in the world. Today, I will talk about the second richest person in the family who lives in Bentonville, Arkansas.
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Virus levels declining in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas is still in the middle of virus season. However, some places are making it easier to test for those viruses and they are drive-thru. We've seen RSV, flu and COVID-19 hit Arkansans this virus season, and while it's not over, there is a reprieve.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas Department of Agriculture distributes $13.2 million in water project loans

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission on Thursday (Jan. 19) approved $13.244 million for three water and wastewater projects serving more than 226,000 Arkansans. Lonoke White Public Water Authority in Cleburne County, received a $12.97 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to construct...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

LRSD faces teacher shortage; considers hiring from outside the country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock School District is exploring options to fill teacher vaccancies for the 2023-2024 school year through International Alliance Group (IAG). Dr. Jermall Wright, superintendent of Little Rock School District, said there are vacant positions in special education, math and science that have not been empty since the begining of the school year.
nwahomepage.com

Cody Taylor talks Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day. Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Farmer gives advice on best way to get eggs

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The high price of eggs at the grocery store continues to frustrate buyers. Avian Influenza and inflation are some of the reasons behind this, but is there a more cost-effective way to bring eggs home?. Some people are finding creative ways to re-stock the items.
PINE BLUFF, AR
nwahomepage.com

Grayson Wilson holds pair of offers, talks visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson attended Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday and came away impressed. Wilson, 6-3, 185, described how the visit started and what impressed him. “Yesterday was very enjoyable,” Wilson said. “It was very fancy and I really enjoyed being...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Courtney Crutchfield proud of offer from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered. Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy