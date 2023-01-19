ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlebury, VT

Comments / 0

Related
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
POULTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
WATERFORD, VT
NECN

Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say

A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon

SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
SHARON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for missing woman from Barre

BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy