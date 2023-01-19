Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for DUI, fleeing scene of crash in Waterford
WATERFORD — A 23-year-old man from Barnet was arrested following an incident in Waterford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle off the road in the area of US Route 5 at around 5:30 p.m. Police say they responded to the scene and discovered the reported...
NECN
Body Found Within Vermont Recycling Processing Center, Police Say
A woman’s body was found Tuesday within the Casella recycling processing center in Hartford, Vermont, police said. The Hartford Police Department responded to the report of a body found and determined that it was that of a deceased female, police said. Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the community. They did not release any other details.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
WCAX
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
Police: Body found at Hartford Casella plant believed to be that of local woman
Vermonter going 97 MPH charged with attempting to elude
A Rutland resident was charged with attempting to elude police after allegedly driving 97 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone.
travellens.co
WCAX
Police release name, new details about woman found dead at Vt. recycling center
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a woman found dead at a Vermont recycling plant on Tuesday, and they say her death was likely an accident. The body of Jessica Morehouse, 34, of Hartford, was found Tuesday morning after a recycling truck emptied its contents at Casella’s White River Junction facility.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for missing woman from Barre
BARRE — Police are investigating a missing person case in Barre. Police say Rachel Bregman, 28, who is from the Barre City area, is missing. Bregman is also known to spend time in the Bradford area. She is last known to have been in Bradford on August 10, though...
mynbc5.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Plattsburgh. The incident happened at City Hall Place near the Macdonough monument. Plattsburgh City Police said the woman was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital as a precaution. An...
