Vermont State

Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
CBS Boston

NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees

CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote. 
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Q 105.7

Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say

VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
RUTLAND, VT
truecountry935.com

Maine State Police Warn of New Scam

Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
MAINE STATE
WCAX

UVM study tracks snowfall patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More

Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
MAINE STATE
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region

Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
VERMONT STATE

