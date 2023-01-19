Read full article on original website
Related
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard
Early skeptics say the tool gives the misleading impression that Vermont’s cities are disproportionately dangerous, arguing that without context, the map is likely to stoke unnecessary fear among the public. Read the story on VTDigger here: Public safety department plans to launch statewide crime ‘heat map’ dashboard.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
NH makes move to suspend driver's licenses of hikers who don't pay rescue fees
CONCORD, N.H. -- New Hampshire is one step closer to being able to suspend the driver's licenses of the unprepared hikers who refuse to pay their rescue costs. The state senate approved a bill to create the stricter punishment. Fish and Game officials say about 10 to 12 of the hikers they rescue every year aren't properly prepared. They may not have the right equipment or clothing for the weather or go out too late in the day. Those people are asked to repay the state for the cost of their rescue. Every year, one or two refuse, according to officials. No word yet on when the House will vote.
Grossly Negligent Vermont Man Crashes Doing 120 MPH, Police Say
VT man arrested for "grossly negligent operation" of a motor vehicle. What happened?. Police in Vermont arrested a man over the weekend who they say was unable to navigate a turn because he was driving under the influence and at a ridiculously unsafe speed. Eventually, the impaired man would crash his car, only to be arrested and charged moments later.
Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault
Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, was acquitted of a simple assault charge on Friday. The charge stemmed from a February 2019 incident. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former St. Albans police officer found not guilty of assault.
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
truecountry935.com
Maine State Police Warn of New Scam
Maine State Police, on their Facebook page, are warning of a scam of phone solicitations asking for donations for fallen Troopers and Law Enforcement Officers.
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
NECN
Snowfall Totals: See Which Towns Got Half a Foot or More
Some areas of northern New England have already seen 8 inches of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning. And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday north of the Massachusetts...
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
mynbc5.com
Back-to-back snowstorms are keeping snowplow drivers busy -- finally
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Not only has the mild winter weather created issues for area ski resorts, but the overall lack of plowable snow has severely cut down overtime pay for plow drivers who depend on extra money during the coldest time of the year. The Vermont Agency of Transportation...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
iBerkshires.com
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
WCAX
Finding mental health solutions in Vt. prisons
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2022, 9 inmates died in Vermont prisons. The Vermont Department of Corrections categorizes them as death by natural causes, unclear causes, and suicide. We spoke with the Commissioner who says self-harm incidents are also an area of concern. “We see a population that has experienced...
Vermont's Residents Have til May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License In Order Board Planes or Enter Federal Bldgs
Vermont's Dept. of Motor Vehicles says there is a deadline of May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This will allow a holder to board airline flights in the U.S. without having to show a valid U.S. passport or passport card. It allows investors to enter secure federal buildings after the REAL ID deadline.
WCAX
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont isn’t facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn’t immune to some bad actors. “There’s bad apples in every bunch,” said Robbo Holleran, the head of the Vermont Forestry Foundation. Holleran has been doing forest management in...
WCAX
Girls on the Run Vermont seeks volunteer coaches
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The physical fitness non-profit Girls On The Run is gearing up for its spring season, and they’re looking for volunteer coaches. Girls On The Run is a program that nurtures self-confidence in girls ages 9 to 13. They help kids develop social, emotional, and physical well-being.
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation. Updated: 5 hours...
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
Comments / 1