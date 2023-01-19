ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

2 finalists for Sioux City Community School District superintendent announced

By Wesley Thoene
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FSS3P_0kK8Wjbl00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community School District has announced the two finalists for the school district’s superintendent.

The two are Dr. Rod Earleywine and Dr. Geovanny Ponce, the district announced Thursday in a release. The one selected as superintendent will assume his position for the 2023-2024 school year.

Sioux City Fire Rescue urges Siouxlanders to check heating vents during winter

Earleywine currently serves as the interim superintendent of the Sioux City school district. He took the role in July 2022 after former Superintendent Paul Gausman went to work at Lincoln, Nebraska’s school district .

Before being interim superintendent at Sioux City, Earleywine was the superintendent for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District. The Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district was one of two schools in the state of Iowa to receive a 2018 National Blue Ribbon High School of Excellence. The release also states that Earleywine helped students earn college credits and increase the number of career options.

Earleywine served as the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district’s middle school principal before he was superintendent. He also has experience teaching high school social studies and elementary physical education and coaching at the high school level.

Former KCAU Anchor Dave Nixon passes away at 83

Earleywine earned a doctorate in educational administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota. He also has a specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Ponce is currently the assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District. The release states that he helped the district to implement campus support plans to increase post-secondary opportunities for students. He also is credited with helping increase student industry-based certifications and improving graduation rates. The Houston Independent School District was also recognized for having some of the nation’s top high schools by US News and World Report.

Ponce served as a an area superintendent and middle and high school principal in Houston before his assistant superintendent role. He started his education career in Houston as a campus curriculum technologist and bilingual teacher.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KCAU 9 Breaking News

Ponce earned a doctorate in public school administration from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Before that, he also earned a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Houston in Houston, Texas, and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the National Autonomous University of Honduras in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

The district will be hosting public forums for both Ponce and Earleywine on Wednesday, January 25 . The forums will be held at the North High School media center at 4200 Cheyenne Boulevard. Earleywine will take questions from 5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. while Ponce will be there from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The forums will also be available to watch online through Microsoft Teams. The school will provide a link on the superintendent search section of the school district’s website .

Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of Sioux City school board

The Sioux City Community School District Board said it expects to announce the new superintendent in late January or early February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone (1-24-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Another basketball SportsZone is in the books. Watch KCAU 9’s for SportsZone with Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor Noah Sacco while they take you through the hardwood action throughout Siouxland. Check out some highlights and scores from across the area: PART 1 Part 1 – Ponca vs. Cedar Catholic, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

New Woodbury County supervisor selected to fill vacancy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A new member has been selected for the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors. After a day of interviews, Mark Nelson, of Correctionville, has been chosen as the board’s new member. A committee to select the newest member comprised of Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis, Woodbury County Treasurer Tina Bertrand, and […]
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Spencer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Spencer, a 10-year-old, male, black-and-white Beagle mix. He was found on the 2500 block of Shields Avenue. He may be an older pup, but he’s still got a lot of energy and the shelter says he gets along well with people and […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Local GPAC men’s and women’s highlights and scores (1-25-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local GPAC men’s and women’s basketball games from January 25th, 2023: MEN’S Northwestern 78, #18 Morningside 74 Midland 83, Briar Cliff 74 Dakota Wesleyan 70, Dordt 66 WOMEN’S #4 Dordt 81, Dakota Wesleyan 75 (OT) #18 Briar Cliff 71, Midland 60 #20 Northwestern […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Rudy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rudy, a 1-to-3-year old, male, gray tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of south Rustin Street. The shelter says he’s friendly with people but is shy and will take a little while to warm up to you. He’d prefer […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Muskies’ Morque earns USHL Defenseman of the Week honors

SIOUX CITY, IOWA – Sioux City Musketeer defenseman Ren Morque today was named the USHL Defenseman of the Week.  Morque (MORK-way) netted his first goal as a Musketeer and in the USHL in Friday’s win over the Lincoln Stars. He added a second goal of the weekend in Saturday’s victory over Lincoln. Morque on the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy