Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby
We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles
GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: The Hook Killer’s Identity Revealed
'General Hospital' spoilers reveal that the hook killer is a main character in Port Charles, someone fans suspected all along.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Seduces Bill Away From Sheila
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan will do whatever it takes to protect her family from Sheila Carter.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'General Hospital' spoilers for January 2023 reveal that the New Year will start off with heartache and tragedy.
General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare
General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted
Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed
Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
soaphub.com
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Is Horrified To Learn Nina Is Her Mother
General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, secret machinations, parental fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this heart-stopping episode. Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, she is determined to make sure the foolish young woman doesn’t die. She also needs Willow to know the truth. As expected, Willow doesn’t take the news very well.
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge
It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House
This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: [Spoiler] Returns, Phyllis Is Propositioned, Victor’s Busted, and, Um, Who’s the New Hottie in Genoa City?
Nick wonders what his father is up to now. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of January 23- 27, Phyllis and Tucker continue to find themselves in each other’s orbit. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Victor has been trying to bring Adam back...
TV Fanatic
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
TV Fanatic
Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Staring at the Devil
After watching Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to live in that awful town. After the riots, things have escalated past the point of no return, and the only person who can untangle the mess is Mike. But he needs help, and...
Herrmann's Wife Got a Devestating Diagnosis in Season 11 of 'Chicago Fire' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: The following contains major spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11. The fictional firefighters on NBC’s long-lived procedural drama series Chicago Fire put their characters’ lives in danger every day. But this time, it’s not someone from Firehouse 51 whose life is at risk. Article continues...
TV Fanatic
Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Part Twelve
Michael used to think that prison was the worst place, but on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2, he was proven wrong at every turn. Some fates are worse than our wildest dreams. Returning to New Orleans as a disgraced judge was not the worst thing, as he came to find out.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jack And Diane's Risky Move, Chance On The Case
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) devised a plan to frame Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Diane planted Nikki Newman's (Melody Thomas Scott) necklace in his hotel suite, while Jack called Chicago police to report the theft.
Husband leaves wife alone after surgery
When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.
