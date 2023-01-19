ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby

We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?
soaphub.com

GH Spoilers For January 5: Another Death Stuns Port Charles

GH spoilers for Thursday, January 5, 2023, reveal another sad tragedy, defending the indefensible, desperate moves for help, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode. GH Spoilers Highlights: Britt’s Friends And Family Mourn. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) can hardly...
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]

We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital spoilers: Stella may turn Portia's dream wedding into a nightmare

General Hospital fans have been wondering when the truth about Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) being the bio dad of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) will come to light. The writers seem to be putting the pieces together although it is taking an unusually long time. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) had her DNA tested and found out that she had a relative in Port Charles but this was pushed to the back burner when Stella also found a relationship in London and left town for a long time to visit.
Soap Hub

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Dollar Bill goes to the dark side and Thomas is redeemed

Dollar Bill SpencerPhoto byReality Show update screenshot. Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful have been troubled over the direction of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and wondering if there is any way this character can be redeemed. B&B viewers have also been dismayed at the lack of screen time for Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that the two men will both be front and center but for very different reasons.
soaphub.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Is Horrified To Learn Nina Is Her Mother

General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, secret machinations, parental fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this heart-stopping episode. Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, she is determined to make sure the foolish young woman doesn’t die. She also needs Willow to know the truth. As expected, Willow doesn’t take the news very well.
soaphub.com

B&B Spoilers Speculation: This Woman Will Cave First To Ridge

It thrilled viewers when Taylor Hayes and Brooke Logan chose themselves over Ridge Forrester and gave his merry-go-round feelings the heave-ho. But fans are also realistic and realize that sooner rather than later, B&B spoilers are sure to tease one woman giving in — but which one will it be?
Chrissie Massey

'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Thomas Loses Everything--Sheila Breaks into Finn/Steffy's House

This week, Thomas Forrester will lose everything --his job, his son, and his father will disown him.Photo byThe Bold and the Beautiful/Twitter. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of December 26 tease that the fallout from Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) CPS scam is finally here. She Knows Soaps reported that Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) would break into Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and John 'Finn' Finnegan's (Tanner Novlan) home to convince them to give her another chance. And Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will spiral further into a dark place,
TV Fanatic

Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.

Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
TV Fanatic

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Staring at the Devil

After watching Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Episode 2, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to live in that awful town. After the riots, things have escalated past the point of no return, and the only person who can untangle the mess is Mike. But he needs help, and...
TV Fanatic

Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Part Twelve

Michael used to think that prison was the worst place, but on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 2, he was proven wrong at every turn. Some fates are worse than our wildest dreams. Returning to New Orleans as a disgraced judge was not the worst thing, as he came to find out.
ELIZABETH, LA
Lefty Graves

Husband leaves wife alone after surgery

When most couples marry, they marry for ‘better or for worse, in sickness and in health’. In a recent online post, the OP states that she and her husband have four children, all under the age of six, and the OP is their main caregiver.

Comments / 0

Community Policy