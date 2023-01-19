Read full article on original website
15 huge horror movies that will scare your pants off in 2023
New year, new scares – 2023 looks like it will have a lot of them, if the upcoming slate of horror movies is anything to go by. Among them, expect to be given a fright by AI-assisted dolls, childhood favourites gone feral and, er, a cocaine-eating bear. Don’t worry, Hollywood is still giving us all the usual ghosts and ghouls too, so get ready for an incredibly spooky year ahead with these unmissable horror films.
The Official Trailer For Scream VI Just Dropped & This Time, It’s In NYC
It’s been a year since Ghostface last terrorized the residents of sleepy Woodsboro, California... again. The fifth installment in the iconic Scream franchise was released last January, and introduced a new group of teens (led by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega) to the masked killer. And thanks to the just-released official trailer for Scream 6, fans are finding out that Woodsboro might be safe for now. Ghostface is taking his homicidal obsession on the road — to New York City, to be exact.
Scream VI: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Slasher
Just like Ghostface, Hayden Panettiere is back. Yep, Kirby from Scre4m returns in the latest installment of this long-running slasher franchise, which sets the action not in Woodsboro but in New York City. Spooooky. Here's everything we know about the flick:. Courteney Cox will reprise her role as crime reporter...
10 movie and TV trailers that dropped this week, from the new 'Scream' to Harrison Ford's dramedy series
Teasers for upcoming films "Scream VI" and "Polite Society," in addition to trailers for shows like "The Mandalorian" and "Bel-Air," dropped this week.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death
It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
Kelly Severide Will Be Absent From Chicago Fire, but Don’t Panic.
Kelly Severide is taking a temporary leave of absence from Firehouse 51. Deadline reported Friday afternoon that Taylor Kinney is taking a break from Chicago Fire. The outlet says the actor is dealing with a personal matter. Future scripts will likely need to be rewritten to accommodate the beloved actor's...
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
Feature Take Of Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Hulu To Theatrical
As theatrical shakes off the pandemic, Disney has moved its Rob Savage directed feature adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman from Hulu to the big screen. A release is planned for June 2, 2023. Similar to Paramount’s Smile, and the booming genre box office, a test screening prompted 20th execs to pivot the release to theatrical. 20th had a nice double in this past fall’s Barbarian horror title from New Regency which grossed over $40M stateside off a $10M production cost. The 21 Laps production was adapted by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods as well as Mark...
Jason Momoa Teases More ‘Aquaman’, DC Universe Future & David Zaslav Sit-Down
“I love [James] Gunn and so there’s gonna be some really cool things, what they’re doing with DC, and I definitely will be in more than just one,” Jason Momoa said Friday at the Sundance Film Festival when asked about his DC Universe future. “There’s room for me to play a couple different [roles],” the Aquaman actor said. “I’ve seen other actors do it. Yeah. I want a shot.” At the Park City shindig ahead of tonight’s premiere of the documentary Deep Rising, on which Momoa serves as narrator and executive producer, the Game of Thrones alum detailed a recent meeting with...
Mayfair Witches Exclusive Sneak Peek: Rowan Crosses Paths With Lasher
Mayfair Witches isn't wasting a single beat. The new AMC drama has delivered some shocking twists through its first two episodes, but where do things go on Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 3?. After the jaw-dropping cliffhanger that closed out Mayfair Witches Season 1 Episode 2, Rowan is seeking safety.
Cloverfield 4: What We Know About The Upcoming Movie
Years of teasing and development have led to Cloverfield 4, and here's all the information we have on the sci-fi sequel.
Daughter (2023 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
A young woman is in—-ed into a bizarre family as their new surrogate daughter. Startattle.com – Daughter 2023. Production : Thirteenth Floor Pictures / OneWorld Entertainment. Distributor : Odessa Entertainment / Dark Star Pictures. Daughter movie. Daughter release date. August 26, 2022 : UK (FrightFest) Daughter cast. Casper...
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’: A Guide to the Cast and Characters
Here's a closer look at the characters of HBO's 'The Last of Us' and the star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, and more.
The killer new Scream 6 poster has fans guessing
The official Scream 6 poster art is out… and it's fantastic. The horror franchise continues the trend for gathering the movie's cast around a central focal point, so it's not hugely original, but this new film art poster does it with incredible impact. Oh, and there's a fan theory of a secret message hidden in the poster, can you spot it?
