ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Q&A: HGTV's 'Inside Out' star offers home advice ahead of Oklahoma City show

By Richard Mize, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago

Mike Pyle, designer and co-host of HGTV's "Inside Out," will be at the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show at the OKC Fairgrounds this weekend to give his advice and expertise on how to wow with your home spaces.

The show, in the Bennett Event Center Friday to Sunday, will showcase the latest home renovation, interior design and landscaping trends. More than 300 exhibitors will showcase products and custom services to update living spaces, gardens, patios and multi-use spaces.

With the housing market in flux, and people worried about the possibility of slipping home values, we thought we'd ask Pyle for some tips on how to use design to help maintain value in your home. He has 20 years of experience in landscaping and design and construction of outdoor living spaces.

Q: What kind of landscaping keeps its value, and adds/sustains a home's value?

A: Planting with drought tolerant and water-wise plant material and installing with proper spacing for future growth will limit the need for excessive maintenance or renovations short and long term.

Q: What can a homeowner do, design-wise, inside a home?

A: Keeping up with current trends and using neutral color palettes, updating flooring and fresh paint goes a long way.

Q: What can landlords do?

A: Adding value to the exterior by creating moments outside with the use of outdoor kitchens, fire pits and pergolas.

Q: What is a landscaping/design legacy of the pandemic?

A: Creating more space by extending the interior of the home outside and vice versa with burst of indoor plant purchases.

Q: How is this housing downturn different from the last one, and how is it affecting the landscaping business?

A: The last downturn we saw clients limiting their spend for exterior improvements, however despite fear in the current economic condition, we see clients not hesitating to invest their exteriors and building value in their home for when the market does come back.

More advice available at upcoming home and garden show

If that whetted your appetite for home-and-garden advice, there's more to come at the show from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the OKC Fairgrounds' Bennett Event Center, 3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd. Admission for adults is $13 at the box office or $11 online at oklahomacityhomeshow.com . Children 12 and under admitted free.

Features and attractions at the OKC Home + Garden Show

Other features at the show include:

Landscaper’s Lane: Full-size landscape displays indoors for visitors to glean inspiration for their spring gardens from experienced local landscapers.

Growe Flower Truck: An interactive decor creation with a flower truck from a local business to provide a make-your-own floral bouquet.

Pet Plaza: Dog treats, outfits, accessories, and a variety of pet products and services for properly pampering your pooch.

Wine Village: Taste the finest wines from all around the state and take home your favorite.

Homegrown Marketplace: Home and outdoor decor, specialty foods, art pieces and more, all crafted by Oklahoma artisans.

Senior Business Writer Richard Mize has covered housing, construction, commercial real estate and related topics for the newspaper and Oklahoman.com since 1999. Contact him at rmize@oklahoman.com. Sign up for his weekly newsletter, Real Estate with Richard Mize .

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Q&A: HGTV's 'Inside Out' star offers home advice ahead of Oklahoma City show

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okctalk.com

Living Spaces nears opening

Construction is nearing completion on Oklahoma's first Living Spaces store at N. May & Memorial near Quail Springs Mall. The 140,000-square-foot store on the southeast corner of that intersection will open in March according to a Living Spaces representative. Inside, there will be four 'homes' each showcasing a different furniture...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Midtown offers weeklong meal deals

Oklahoma City’s Midtown District is offering deals throughout the district with its 10 Buck Lunch Week, Feb. 20-24. Up to 20 restaurants are offering lunch specials for $10, including a drink as a part of the districtwide initiative, spanning from Western to Broadway avenues, between Northwest 4th and 13th streets. The $10 lunch specials are guaranteed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. KOCO 5 field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m. just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Supporters from across Oklahoma plan to attend Athena Brownfield's funeral

CYRIL, Okla. — The investigation into a missing 4-year-old girl crushed the small community of Cyril, but now Oklahomans are coming together to honor her. City Hall has been a gathering place for people to come together in the town as they mourn the loss of Athena Brownfield, who was reported missing 10 days ago.
CYRIL, OK
oklahomawatch.org

A Formerly Homeless Man’s Journey from Shelters, Hotels and Cars to Housing

D’Metryus Freeman, 27, is no stranger to homelessness. He remembers living for eight months in a hotel in Virginia. As a young adult in Oklahoma City, Freeman said he lived with family in cars, hotels, shelters, and on the street in between periods where he was able to find housing. He moved into an apartment in northeast Oklahoma City in December with the help of the Homeless Alliance and started a job at Curbside Flowers, which provides employment to people transitioning out of homelessness.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Winter storm on track for Tuesday

A strong system will track south of Oklahoma Monday night through Tuesday bringing rain and snow to a big portion of Oklahoma. Look for dry conditions with near average highs Monday. Rain and snow will begin west Tuesday morning, and will continue through the day. What snow does fall will...
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Man allegedly robs OKC Starbucks after his wife was denied $1 refund

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested. “It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

OKC grandma helps grandparents raising their grandkids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 43,000 children in Oklahoma are being raised by their grandparents. For many of those grandparents, the unexpected labor of love so late in life, takes a huge financial toll. Because of that financial burden, an Oklahoma City woman, Leela Baker, created a non-profit...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy