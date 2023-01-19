Q&A: HGTV's 'Inside Out' star offers home advice ahead of Oklahoma City show

Mike Pyle, designer and co-host of HGTV's "Inside Out," will be at the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show at the OKC Fairgrounds this weekend to give his advice and expertise on how to wow with your home spaces.

The show, in the Bennett Event Center Friday to Sunday, will showcase the latest home renovation, interior design and landscaping trends. More than 300 exhibitors will showcase products and custom services to update living spaces, gardens, patios and multi-use spaces.

With the housing market in flux, and people worried about the possibility of slipping home values, we thought we'd ask Pyle for some tips on how to use design to help maintain value in your home. He has 20 years of experience in landscaping and design and construction of outdoor living spaces.

Q: What kind of landscaping keeps its value, and adds/sustains a home's value?

A: Planting with drought tolerant and water-wise plant material and installing with proper spacing for future growth will limit the need for excessive maintenance or renovations short and long term.

Q: What can a homeowner do, design-wise, inside a home?

A: Keeping up with current trends and using neutral color palettes, updating flooring and fresh paint goes a long way.

Q: What can landlords do?

A: Adding value to the exterior by creating moments outside with the use of outdoor kitchens, fire pits and pergolas.

Q: What is a landscaping/design legacy of the pandemic?

A: Creating more space by extending the interior of the home outside and vice versa with burst of indoor plant purchases.

Q: How is this housing downturn different from the last one, and how is it affecting the landscaping business?

A: The last downturn we saw clients limiting their spend for exterior improvements, however despite fear in the current economic condition, we see clients not hesitating to invest their exteriors and building value in their home for when the market does come back.

More advice available at upcoming home and garden show

If that whetted your appetite for home-and-garden advice, there's more to come at the show from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in the OKC Fairgrounds' Bennett Event Center, 3101 Gordon Cooper Blvd. Admission for adults is $13 at the box office or $11 online at oklahomacityhomeshow.com . Children 12 and under admitted free.

Features and attractions at the OKC Home + Garden Show

Other features at the show include:

● Landscaper’s Lane: Full-size landscape displays indoors for visitors to glean inspiration for their spring gardens from experienced local landscapers.

● Growe Flower Truck: An interactive decor creation with a flower truck from a local business to provide a make-your-own floral bouquet.

● Pet Plaza: Dog treats, outfits, accessories, and a variety of pet products and services for properly pampering your pooch.

● Wine Village: Taste the finest wines from all around the state and take home your favorite.

● Homegrown Marketplace: Home and outdoor decor, specialty foods, art pieces and more, all crafted by Oklahoma artisans.

