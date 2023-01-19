SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO