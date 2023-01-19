ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 8

'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

More rain means more potholes around San Diego

SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out driving on the roads, then you’ve seen for yourself that potholes have been appearing more often and have grown in size with the recent rainfall from passing storms. CBS 8’s Brian White hit the roadways to see how the rain has affected potholes around town.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
CARLSBAD, CA
CBS 8

Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
