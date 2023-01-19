Read full article on original website
Moment of silence ahead of Lunar New Year festivities in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Before kicking off Sunday's Lunar New Year festivities, San Diego city leaders started with a moment of silence for the lives lost at a mass shooting in Monterey Park. They reminded folks of what the celebration is all about. Despite keeping the focus on celebrations and...
San Diegans gather to celebrate Chinese New Year at Balboa Park
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people showed up for the 88th year of the Chinese New Year Festival at the International Cottages at Balboa Park Saturday. They enjoyed dance performances, music, and more. Lion dancers and other talented performers showcased their skills in front of a big crowd for...
'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
Neighbors concerned about cliff collapse in Pacific Beach
SAN DIEGO — Cliffs at the end of Loring Street on Ocean Boulevard in Pacific Beach have collapsed, leaving several boulders scattered across the beach. CBS 8’s Abbie Black is working for your safety with an important warning about the cliffs in Pacific Beach. “When you come off...
91-year-old woodworker was told a table saw was too dangerous, so he built his own
EL CAJON, Calif. — When a 91-year-old man was told a table saw was 'too dangerous' for a person of his age, James Bass made his own. In this morning's Zevely Zone, I visited El Cajon to meet a wood crafting savant. Inside an ordinary looking house, I met...
Dueling demonstrations in response to transgender locker room policy at Santee YMCA
SANTEE, Calif. — It's a story that's making international headlines, after a 17-year-old girl said that she was "terrified" after seeing a transgender woman using the women's locker room at a Santee YMCA as the teen was getting out of the shower. Hundreds of protestors demanding the YMCA change...
CW Prize Party | Win tickets to see Collective Soul at Sycuan Casino Resort
EL CAJON, Calif. — THE CW PRIZE PARTY is giving away three (3) Grand Prize packages each featuring a pair of tickets to see Collective Soul, LIVE in concert at Sycuan Casino Resort on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 8pm. The contest ends at 11:59pm Sunday, January 22, 2023.
Weekend Watch January 13 - 15 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Friday, January 13th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, January 14th, from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Whether you're building a snowman, sledding down the snow hill, roasting marshmallows by the campfire, making silly faces in our free photo booth, or taking a spin around the synthetic skate rink, there is bound to be something for everyone!
Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete wraps up day 7 in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — The preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife Maya, entered its seventh day on Friday morning in Downtown San Diego Court. The first witness on the stand was Det. Jesse Vicente of the Chula Vista Police Department. He testified...
Ruptured stormwater pipe eroding hillside behind homes in Scripps Ranch
SAN DIEGO — A ruptured stormwater pipe in Scripps Ranch worries neighbors as more of the hillside behind their homes is disappearing to erosion. CBS 8 met with neighbors at the site off Pomerado Road to find out what could be done to fix the enormous problem. “I’ve watched...
San Diego County launches survey asking community input on gun violence
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County is hoping to reduce gun violence and is asking for your help. The county just opened a new survey asking people how gun violence impacts their neighborhoods. "It's an ongoing thing the gun violence situation in this nation," said Lucky Morales, a community...
More rain means more potholes around San Diego
SAN DIEGO — If you’ve been out driving on the roads, then you’ve seen for yourself that potholes have been appearing more often and have grown in size with the recent rainfall from passing storms. CBS 8’s Brian White hit the roadways to see how the rain has affected potholes around town.
San Diego nomad climbs to the top of Ecuador volcano
SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 last spoke with climber Valerie Orsoni in September 2022, when she broke a record of climbing 20 peaks in 12 days. Now, she’s back at it again. "I'm so excited! Here, I'm the first woman on the mountain! Woo, we did it," cheers Orsoni at the top of a mountain in Ecuador.
Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan celebrates 1st birthday at San Diego Zoo
SAN DIEGO — After a tumultuous birth, Kaja, a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan, celebrated his first birthday at San Diego Zoo. Kaja was born in 2022 to her mother, Indah, who suffered severe medical complications such as serious bleeding and anemia after giving birth to Kaja. Indah required several...
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
San Diego's homeless community struggles to find shelter from storms
SAN DIEGO — San Diego saw another day of heavy rain Monday. As the winter storms keep rolling through, people living on the streets are being put in a tough situation. "This has been complete despair," said homeless advocate Amie Zamudio. She said most shelters are full so people...
Maya Millete's father, sister-in-law take the stand in preliminary hearing for Larry Millete
SAN DIEGO — After a three-day break, the preliminary hearing for Larry Millete, the Chula Vista husband accused of murdering his wife, resumed Tuesday morning. For the first time, we heard from Maya Millete's father, Pablito Tabalanza. He gave his testimony through an interpreter. The 72-year-old testified in 2020,...
California hit by heavy rain, but is it enough to end the drought?
SAN DIEGO — It's the question I keep getting asked since the rain started: are all of these storms adding up to be a 'drought buster'?. Well, it all depends how you see your reservoir. Is it half full or half empty?. The parade of storms that have been...
Man critically injured, face fractured, after pothole sends him flying off scooter in Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday evening after he struck a pothole in Torrey Pines, which ejected him off his scooter. Witnesses reportedly found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines around 5:44 p.m. and called 911, according to San Diego police reports.
Inside the plans to bring new life to Imperial Beach
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — The City of Imperial Beach has a road map that details plans to bring new life to the city. This includes making Palm Avenue more pedestrian friendly and new improvements to the pier. "It's one of my favorite beach communities in San Diego. It's one...
