Vergennes, VT

newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg

ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
MONTGOMERY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney

POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
POULTNEY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on warrant in Westford

WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
WESTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon

SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
SHARON, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon

MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
MENDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Ryegate

RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
RYEGATE, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for driver who crashed into Bakersfield Fire Department

BAKERSFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver who was involved in a crash in Bakersfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on...
BAKERSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
HARTFORD, VT
WCAX

Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
HARTFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

South Burlington man arrested on 6 outstanding warrants

NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested on a warrant following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Randy McEntee, who was wanted for 6 outstanding warrants from South Burlington. Troopers located McEntee at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

