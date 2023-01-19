PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.

