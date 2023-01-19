Read full article on original website
Vehicle stolen in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Enosburg
ENOSBURG — A 41-year-old man from Montgomery was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Enosburg early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for a speeding violation on Route 105 by Choquette Road at around 12:05 a.m. The driver was identified as Christopher Carr.
Man arrested for domestic assault in Poultney
POULTNEY — A 33-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Poultney this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight on East Road at around 7:30 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Andrew Drost, of Poultney, had caused pain and bodily injury...
Woman arrested on warrant in Westford
WESTFORD — A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Westford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a resident was assaulting a staff member at Second Springs North at around 5:45 p.m. The resident was identified as Kimberly Bakerink, of Westford. Bakerink was found to have an...
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
DUI crash on I-89 in Sharon
SHARON — A 30-year-old woman from Plainfield was arrested for DUI following a crash in Sharon early this morning. The single-vehicle crash took place on I-89 south at around 3:20 a.m. The driver identified as Kelsey M Mcgover, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI,...
DUI crash on US Route 4 in Mendon
MENDON — A 56-year-old man from Rutland was arrested for DUI following a crash in Mendon yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on US Route 4 at around 9:00 p.m. According to the report, Todd Smith was traveling west prior to the crash. Smith told police that his vehicle...
Man arrested for assault in Ryegate
RYEGATE — A 51-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Ryegate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute that occurred on Witherspoon Road at around 10:30 a.m. Police allege that Timothy Crowley, of Ryegate, committed the offense of 1st degree aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault,...
Plattsburgh man jailed for violent domestic dispute
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh man was jailed Jan. 21 after he allegedly assaulted someone who has an active order protection against him. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident in the Town of Plattsburgh at about 7:30 p.m. when they took Michael D. Buskey into custody on several charges and an active arrest warrant.
Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center
Investigators have determined that the woman “was more than likely sleeping in a dumpster” that was transported to the facility. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify Hartford woman found at Casella recycling processing center.
Man arrested for domestic assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 35-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier on January 15. Authorities say they were notified of an ongoing domestic altercation in a hotel room on Main Street at around 3:10 p.m. Police say they located one party, a pregnant woman, who had significant visible...
WATCH: Surveillance video of South Burlington armed robbery
The man accused of killing his girlfriend in their South Burlington home and then fleeing to Jamaica took a plea deal on Friday. A mild winter has VTrans fully stocked but plow drivers are in demand. Updated: 5 hours ago. The flakes are finally flying but as we know, snow...
Police looking for driver who crashed into Bakersfield Fire Department
BAKERSFIELD — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver who was involved in a crash in Bakersfield on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an incident involving a truck crashing into the Bakersfield Fire Department and leaving the scene. This incident reportedly occurred on...
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
Police release photos, video of armed robbery at South Burlington quick stop
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint. Police obtained new surveillance video of a man walking up to the counter at the Jolley on Shelburne Road at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In the video, the robber shows...
Hartford Police release name of female found dead at Casella Recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. — The Hartford Police Department has identified the woman found dead at the Casella recycling processing center on Tuesday. Investigators said that Jessica Morehouse was likely sleeping in a dumpster at the time of her death. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Morehouse's death was accidental. >>> See...
Police investigate robbery at Lake George gas station
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Xtra-Mart Mobil on State Route 9N in Lake George. The robbery took place on January 12 around 8:15 p.m.
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they have identified the body of a Hartford woman found at the local recycling-processing center Tuesday. Hartford Police responded to a call that a woman’s body was found at the Casella facility. They say the woman is from Hartford but they are not releasing her name until the family is notified.
South Burlington man arrested on 6 outstanding warrants
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old man from South Burlington was arrested on a warrant following an incident in New Haven yesterday. Police say they responded to an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Randy McEntee, who was wanted for 6 outstanding warrants from South Burlington. Troopers located McEntee at...
2018 South Burlington murder suspect pleads guilty
Had Leroy Headley not accepted a plea offer, his murder trial would have taken place this week.
