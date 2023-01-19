ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Crockett Police Join Locals Agencies in Multi-County High Speed Chase

CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 17 CPD was notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department set up at the Crockett city limits to assist in the pursuit and attempt to deploy “stop sticks”.
CROCKETT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
East Texas News

Multiple arrests made in Corrigan

Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
CORRIGAN, TX
CBS19

Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

11-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Tyler, police say

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A child riding a bicycle was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pollard Drive and Arlington Avenue. Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said that the 11-year-old was riding on Arlington when he went through the stop sign in the 3800 block of Pollard in front of an oncoming vehicle.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim....
LUFKIN, TX

