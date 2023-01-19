Read full article on original website
messenger-news.com
Crockett Police Join Locals Agencies in Multi-County High Speed Chase
CROCKETT – Crockett Police Department (CPD) reported on Tuesday, Jan. 17 CPD was notified of a vehicle pursuit coming into Houston County from Madison County on State Highway 21 West. Officers with the Crockett Police Department set up at the Crockett city limits to assist in the pursuit and attempt to deploy “stop sticks”.
KLTV
Dallas man accused of leading DPS on pursuit in Smith County found with 77 pounds of pot
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
East Texas News
Multiple arrests made in Corrigan
Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
Two Louisiana men arrested after a car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
11-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Tyler, police say
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Police Department announced that an 11-year-old boy was riding his bike on Arlington Avenue around 4:49 p.m. Thursday when an oncoming vehicle hit him. Officials said the boy was crossing through the intersection at Arlington Avenue and Pollard Drive, “went through the stop sign,” and traveled in front of an […]
Marshall man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2020 apartment shooting
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder after a 2020 shooting at an apartment complex. Chandler Givens, 23, was found guilty by a jury on Friday. He was initially arrested in October 2020 after a shooting incident at the Decker Place Apartments in Marshall. Officials […]
KTRE
Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
KLTV
Cherokee County regional SWAT team takes standoff suspect into custody
“We decided to raise money because we knew that the dogs that were there needed to be adopted and that they probably needed more money because it’s pretty expensive to to feed dogs and give them baths," one student said. |. DPS says the trailer of the truck was...
KLTV
Child taken to Tyler hospital after being hit by vehicle
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A child riding a bicycle was injured after being hit by a vehicle Thursday evening. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Pollard Drive and Arlington Avenue. Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh said that the 11-year-old was riding on Arlington when he went through the stop sign in the 3800 block of Pollard in front of an oncoming vehicle.
KTRE
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim....
Smith County Sheriff's Office employees taken to hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Two Smith County Sherriff’s office employees were hospitalized Wednesday morning with carbon monoxide poisoning while at work. According to Sheriff’s County Sherriff’s office Public Information Officer Larry Christian the incident happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. “At approximately 8:30 am two employees...
KTRE
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
KLTV
Nacogdoches County deputies seize 31 gallons of prescription medicine after chase
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office seized more than 31 gallons of prescription Promethazine following a high-speed chase that began in their county, went through Rusk County, and ended in Panola County on Jan. 12. Demarco Bell, 28, of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaylen Joshua Johnson, 22,...
