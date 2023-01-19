Read full article on original website
Battlehawks Brandon Williams on Sports Final
Brandon Williams played football as a kid in St. Louis. Now he’s helping. the effort to bring professional football back to town. A former NFL receiver,. Williams is the BattleHawks VP of Business and Event Operations. He visits with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne on Sports Final with updates.
George Kittle's 'unbelievable' catch sparks 49ers' victory
With a catch described as "unbelievable" by teammate Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco tight end George Kittle provided the jumpstart the 49ers needed at a crucial moment en route to their 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.
Joe Schoen’s five biggest Giants questions entering offseason
Joe Schoen believes the coaching staff should be the voices of the team when the games are being played. The games are over and done with and the Giants’ general manager will address the media on Monday. Here are five of the most pressing questions for him as the Giants head into the offseason: What to do with Daniel Jones Might as well present the toughest one right away. Coming up with an appropriate contract will not be easy. Is Jones viewed as the soon-to-be anointed franchise quarterback or as a middle-tier guy who deserves to come back, but at a moderate...
