Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs During Delaware Search – AFTER Biden Attorneys Allegedly Conducted SeveralThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionWilmington, DE
DOJ Finds 4th Set of Top-Secret Docs in Biden’s Home – AFTER Attorneys Claim to Have Conducted Thorough SearchesThe Veracity ReportWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
Related
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING: MANOR PARK
(New Castle, Del.-19720) On Sunday (1/22), at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished...
firststateupdate.com
Officer Involved Shooting In New Castle Early Sunday
On Sunday, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of W. Minuit Drive in Manor Park for a home invasion. Authorities said officers responded to the scene and while approaching the residence encountered suspects who brandished firearms. The...
WDEL 1150AM
Sunday morning standoff with police ends with one suspect shot, one jailed
One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police. Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition. Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
WDEL 1150AM
Man found dead in car after minor crash
A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads. The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said. The man was able...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE
(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle
Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington, DE, and two teens, a 13-year-old female from Magnolia, DE, and a 15-year-old female from Milford, DE, in connection with […] The post Troopers Arrest Three Suspects Involved in Theft of a Motor Vehicle appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
NJ.com
Suspect wanted in fatal shooting of N.J. man arrested in Georgia, investigators say
A man wanted for a deadly Cumberland County shooting had eluded authorities for nearly six months, but he was ultimately arrested Saturday in Georgia, officials said. Ryan A. Askins, 29, of Bridgeton, was taken into custody by multiple agencies including U.S. Marshals and the Georgia State Patrol in connection with the 2022 murder of 36-year-old Bridgeton resident Herbert R. Lee Jr., according to a statement from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
firststateupdate.com
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
firststateupdate.com
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
WGMD Radio
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
After 6 Months, Bridgeton Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
More than six months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, Ryan Askins of Bridgeton was taken into police custody in Georgia on Saturday. In a Facebook post, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on January 21, as a result of a joint investigation with the US Marshals, Georgia State Patrol, and the Clayton County, GA. Police Department, Ryan Askins was taken into police custody in Georgia in connection to the murder of Herbert Lee JR. on July 30, 2022, in Bridgeton.
WGMD Radio
Lewes Man Arrested for Shooting in Bear, Delaware
Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Michael Ruduszewski of Lewes, DE for assault second-degree and related charges following a shooting incident that occurred on New Year’s Day. Police say the 45-year-old man who was shot in the upper extremity drove himself to the Emergency Room. The incident occurred at the Express Food Mart on Pulaski Highway in Bear, DE. According to investigators, Ruduszewski approached the victim while he was inside his vehicle and fired one round with a handgun, striking him. Police found Ruduszewski leaving a home on Marabou Drive in Newark and took him into custody without incident. Police also found out the Glock handgun had been reported stolen out of Pennsylvania. Ruduszewski is at Young Correctional Institution on $30,000 secured bond.
Man cleaning gun accidentally shot wife in North Philadelphia, police say
Police say a shooting in North Philadelphia that left a woman hospitalized appears to be accidental.
fox29.com
Man found dead in Upper Darby apartment under 'suspicious circumstances', police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities in Upper Darby are investigating the death of a man who they say died under "suspicious circumstances" Wednesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to the area of Long Lane and Guilford Road around 3 p.m. In a tweet, the department...
firststateupdate.com
Kirkwood Highway Raid Near Elsmere Nets 22 Arrests
Delaware State Police have arrested 22 suspects involved in marijuana sales from a residence in the Wilmington area. Officials said the Delaware State Police New Castle County Governor’s Task Force and Northern Drug Unit have concluded a six-month investigation into illegal “Pop-Up” marijuana sale events occurring throughout New Castle County. On January 12, 2023, detectives, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team, FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and Probation and Parole, executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington. During the execution of the search warrant, 22 defendants were located within the establishment and taken into custody without incident. Also located during the execution of the search warrant was approximately 86.1 pounds of marijuana, edibles, and THC related items, 1.6 pounds of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 60 Oxycodone and Alprazolam prescription pills, $9,200 in suspected drug proceeds, 3 firearms one of which was reported stolen out of Pennsylvania State Police, and 1 bullet proof vest according to police.
fox29.com
Police: 17-year-old boy extremely critical after triple shooting in Frankford
FRANKFORD - A triple shooting has seriously injured a 17-year-old boy, officials say. The shooting happened Thursday night, about 6 p.m., on the 2000 block of Brill Street, in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood. According to authorities, the 17-year-old was taken by a person in a private vehicle to the firehouse...
Comments / 0