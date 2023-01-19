ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Bay County Excellance in Education Awards

PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held their Excellence in Education awards ceremony on Saturday. This ceremony recognizes all nominees for the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year, and Rookie Teacher of the Year from each school. The winners from the three categories were announced along with the top five finalists.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local woman supports her hometown from afar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
SELMA, AL
WJHG-TV

FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jodi Anderson

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday on Newschannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction. This week, meet Jodi Anderson, a mother who’s celebrating nearly two years of sobriety. Now she is opening the door to a new home. “When I showed up [to Path...
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Chamber Celebrates 110th Annual Dinner

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders, organizations and community activists came together tonight for the 110th annual Bay County Chamber of commerce awards dinner. It was a night for the chamber to show local community leaders and organizations just how much they are appreciated for their contributions to the local economy and their service to the community during 2022.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Locals take the plunge for cancer research

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause. The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

“Something for everyone” at Florida Panhandle Toy Expo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage. The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New photography show opening in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

BBQ, Competition, and Food Network in Apalachicola this weekend

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — 50 teams are competing in this year’s annual Barbecue Cook-off in Apalachicola. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Butts and Clucks’ event brings in contestants from several states to see who can make the best barbecue. $12,000 dollars worth of cash and prizes are on the table. The grand champion will […]
APALACHICOLA, FL
WMBB

Bay County Chamber of Commerce holds110th annual dinner and award ceremony

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s business community gathered tonight to celebrate the successes of 2022 and kick off 2023. The chamber held it’s 110th annual dinner and awards ceremony tonight at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Outgoing board chair Garrett Anderson passed the gavel to the 2023 chair Kyle Shoots. The member of the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local school holds Chinese New Year festival

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Panama City Trilingual School hosted a Chinese New Year festival. People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Chinese New Year. Locally, many are holding a festival of their own. The Panama City Trilingual School took part in the celebration. 130 students from pre-k through eighth grade show the audience […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today. Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Rutherford rolls past Holmes County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford girls basketball team rolled past Holmes County at home 68-39. The Rams improved to 18-1 and will host Graceville on Tuesday, January 24. The Blue Devils fell to 9-10 and will visit North Bay Haven on Monday, January 23.
PANAMA CITY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida

At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
WAUSAU, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy