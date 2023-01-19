Read full article on original website
WJHG-TV
Bay County Excellance in Education Awards
PANAMA CITY BEACH , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools held their Excellence in Education awards ceremony on Saturday. This ceremony recognizes all nominees for the 2022-2023 Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the year, and Rookie Teacher of the Year from each school. The winners from the three categories were announced along with the top five finalists.
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
WJHG-TV
FREEDOM FRIDAY: Jodi Anderson
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday on Newschannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction. This week, meet Jodi Anderson, a mother who’s celebrating nearly two years of sobriety. Now she is opening the door to a new home. “When I showed up [to Path...
30a.com
Celebrate Female Empowerment at the 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels Luncheon – Feb 10
Habitat for Humanity Walton County invites you to kick off the 2023 Women Build Season at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa for its signature women’s luncheon on Friday, February 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The 5th Annual Hard Hats & High Heels luncheon is...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Chamber Celebrates 110th Annual Dinner
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local leaders, organizations and community activists came together tonight for the 110th annual Bay County Chamber of commerce awards dinner. It was a night for the chamber to show local community leaders and organizations just how much they are appreciated for their contributions to the local economy and their service to the community during 2022.
Locals take the plunge for cancer research
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Even though the day consisted of a few showers, many people decided to really get wet for a good cause. The Salty Goat held their 7th annual ‘Polar Plunge’ fundraiser Saturday afternoon, where around 50 brave souls of all ages came to the beach to submerge themselves in the Gulf of […]
WJHG-TV
Dinner at the Park draws large crowd to support local museum
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A large crowd turned out in support of Bay Counties’ only military diving museum, for its ‘Dinner at the Park’ event on Saturday. The event was held at Angry Tuna located in Pier Park, in Panama City Beach. Tickets were $5 if you purchased them in advance and they were $10 at the door.
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honoring fallen Corporal Ray Hamilton kicked off in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
WJHG-TV
“Something for everyone” at Florida Panhandle Toy Expo
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It might be the largest car dealership in the Panhandle this weekend. The cars, though, are just a bit smaller than what’s in your garage. The Florida Panhandle Toy Expo is back this weekend, and organizers say there are 50 to 60 thousand diecast cars for sale in the venue. The event includes a variety of other collectable toys as well.
Niceville Elementary teacher among 30 nationwide for extraordinary educator award
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Jasmine Lane, a teacher at James E. Plew Elementary School in Niceville, is one of 30 educators nationwide to be awarded a Best-In-Practice recognition from the Curriculum Associated programs. Curriculum Associates specializes in I-Ready data analysis for mathematics and reading across the county. “I am honored to have been selected for […]
WJHG-TV
New photography show opening in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A photography show is opening next weekend in Downtown Panama City. On Saturday the creators of the show gave VIPs a sneak peek at the hidden works of art inside. The exhibit features the work of Vivian Maier and takes you back in time to 50...
BBQ, Competition, and Food Network in Apalachicola this weekend
APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — 50 teams are competing in this year’s annual Barbecue Cook-off in Apalachicola. The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Butts and Clucks’ event brings in contestants from several states to see who can make the best barbecue. $12,000 dollars worth of cash and prizes are on the table. The grand champion will […]
Bay County Chamber of Commerce holds110th annual dinner and award ceremony
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County’s business community gathered tonight to celebrate the successes of 2022 and kick off 2023. The chamber held it’s 110th annual dinner and awards ceremony tonight at the Edgewater Beach Resort. Outgoing board chair Garrett Anderson passed the gavel to the 2023 chair Kyle Shoots. The member of the […]
Local school holds Chinese New Year festival
PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– The Panama City Trilingual School hosted a Chinese New Year festival. People all over the world are celebrating the 2023 Chinese New Year. Locally, many are holding a festival of their own. The Panama City Trilingual School took part in the celebration. 130 students from pre-k through eighth grade show the audience […]
WJHG-TV
The Historical Society of Bay County hosts guest speaker Dale Cox
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Historical Society of Bay County will host author and historian Dale Cox at the Bay County Public Library, 898 W. 11th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 23. His presentation will focus on his new book, The Fort at Prospect Bluff. He will...
WJHG-TV
Bozeman Cheer is Advancing to State Finals
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford High held the Emerald Coast Cheer Championships today. Bozeman cheer won the Middle Non-Tumbling division and advance to Gainesville for the 2023 FHSAA Competitive Cheerleading State Championship on February 3rd and 4th. (This was the first time in 5 years, Bozeman formed a competitive cheer squad.)
WJHG-TV
Henlee Haynes is State Champ Who’s the Poster Child For Perseverance
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Henlee Haynes is currently ranked 4th in the nation in High School Girls wrestling but that ranking didn’t come easy for the poster child of perseverance. To say it’s been a hard road for Henlee Haynes would be an understatement. Her wrestling career is...
Rutherford rolls past Holmes County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Rutherford girls basketball team rolled past Holmes County at home 68-39. The Rams improved to 18-1 and will host Graceville on Tuesday, January 24. The Blue Devils fell to 9-10 and will visit North Bay Haven on Monday, January 23.
South Walton downs Fort Walton Beach on senior night
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 2 ranked South Walton girls soccer team shut out Fort Walton Beach 2-0 at home on Friday night. The Seahawks improved to 10-1-2 and will await their opponents in the district tournament.
fosterfollynews.net
Longtime Wausau Residents Rogers Family Donates ‘Rogers Square’ to Town of Wausau, Florida
At a recent meeting of the Wausau Town Council representatives of the heirs of D. A. “Buster” and Mollie Rogers family made a gift of Rogers Square to the Town. The gift was made to be used for community activities that might include outdoor family reunions, fund raising activities, and use in inclement weather for committal services for the nearby Wausau Memorial Gardens.
