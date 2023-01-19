Read full article on original website
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
Sunday provides a change in the weather pattern for New York state, especially if you live off Lake Erie or Lake Ontario. The temperatures in the 40's likely won't be around for a while. The highs won't escape the mid-30's and snow will blanket regions into Monday, especially for those...
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing Concern
Residents of Central New York are questioning what the future holds as they experience an anomaly of unseasonably warm weather amid winter. January 2023 has seen record-breaking temperatures, with the warmest day recorded at 46 degrees in Syracuse and even higher in some areas. December also saw unusual warmth, with the highest degree reaching 63 degrees.
Get Ready For More Snow In New York
It looks like winter will be in full force for parts of New York State today. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, steady but light snow is forecasted for parts of the state from today through tomorrow. It looks like the snow won't go away anytime soon. According...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks, New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Warning People By Flashing Your Headlights, Is It Legal In New York?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
Storm Bringing Upwards of Foot of Snow Over the Region
Another storm moving through the region could mean up to a foot of snow over North Berkshire and the hilltowns through Monday. The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., is forecasting anywhere from 2 to 8 inches across Berkshire County, eastern New York and Southern Vermont. Heavy bands of snow beginning around 4 p.m. are expected to drop 6 to 12 inches over Northern Berkshire.
Lobster Served In New York State Restaurants Might Not Be Lobster
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. You may be planning to spend your hard-earned money to enjoy a lobster dish with your sweetheart at a fancy schmancy New York restaurant, but, is it really lobster? According to Tasting Table, you might not be getting what you paid for. According...
WNY Covid-19 Rate Nearly Double The New York State Average
Western New York has the highest COVID-19 7-day positive average in the entire state, almost double the statewide average. WNY has never been a leader when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19, we always seem to have the highest rates. WNY actually has a rate twice that of...
National Weather Service: Snow to fall in New York this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have already seen steady snowfall this week and an anticipated storm on Sunday is likely to bring more accumulation. While Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the five boroughs, snow remains unlikely in New York City, according to forecasters.
Did Anyone Lose a Jeep? Vehicle Discovered in Hudson Valley Woods
It's not every day you stumble across a Jeep in the woods. It's not uncommon for people to spend time treasure hunting in the Hudson Valley. Weekenders flock to the area's top hiking spots, even during the winter months, to enjoy all of the natural beauty that the region has to offer.
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen
New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
AccuWeather: Winter storm to impact parts of New York on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Areas of northern New York have been seeing steady snowfall, but the city has yet to see any accumulation. Sunday’s anticipated storm will surely bring rain to the city, but snow remains unlikely. Parts of upstate New York received accumulated snowfall on Friday, a...
This Is The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookie In New York State
It's Girl Scout Cookie Season in New York! The season runs from now through March 12, 2023. The organization just launched a new flavor, but which is the most popular among New Yorkers?. Girl Scouts Introduce New Cookie Flavor - Raspberry Rally. Raspberry Rally is the latest Girl Scout Cookie...
What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York?
Take A Look Inside Adam Levine's Former New York City Penthouse. Maroon 5 frontman and longtime judge on The Voice, Adam Levine, lived the lifestyle of the rich and famous at this SoHo loft in New York City. Do you want to see inside?. 10 Places in Central New York...
New York Supermarkets in Big Trouble for “Undersized” Seafood
We all have a friend who loves to exaggerate the size of their catch, but when a business does it, it's time for the law to get involved. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) does way more than patrol hiking trails and issue hunting licenses. Several New York supermarkets learned that the hard way when they found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Leave the kids home: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in world is in Upstate NY
Saranac Lake, N.Y. — Sure, the kids are alright. But what about mom and dad?. New York parents who need to recharge and reconnect are in luck: One of the best-rated adults-only resorts in the world calls Upstate home. The Point, an estate built on the shores of Saranac...
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca. I was driving down Transit Road a couple of weeks ago and I saw this person slowly walking...
