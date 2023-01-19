ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 15- 21:. 1. 'Racially insensitive:' Arkansas Tech University students protest art gallery exhibit. Russellville (KATV) — Hundreds of Arkansas Tech University students celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
UAMS starts program to support children of cancer patients

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences announced on Thursday they will be starting a group for six to 12 years old to help them better cope with their parents cancer diagnosis. According to UAMS the group, CLIMB is going to start Feb. 8 at the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas

Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
ARKANSAS STATE
Snow likely for parts of Arkansas later this week

Snow is becoming likely for parts of Arkansas late Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance for snow will be along and northwest of the I-30 and 67/167 corridors. Arctic air will not be in place preceding the arrival of Tuesdays system and for that reason this event will favor higher elevations.
ARKANSAS STATE
Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Lawmakers around the state looking to make changes to law enforcement training

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
JONESBORO, AR
One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

