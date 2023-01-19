Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 15- 21:. 1. 'Racially insensitive:' Arkansas Tech University students protest art gallery exhibit. Russellville (KATV) — Hundreds of Arkansas Tech University students celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day...
KATV
UAMS starts program to support children of cancer patients
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas Medical Sciences announced on Thursday they will be starting a group for six to 12 years old to help them better cope with their parents cancer diagnosis. According to UAMS the group, CLIMB is going to start Feb. 8 at the...
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
KATV
Snow likely for parts of Arkansas later this week
Snow is becoming likely for parts of Arkansas late Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance for snow will be along and northwest of the I-30 and 67/167 corridors. Arctic air will not be in place preceding the arrival of Tuesdays system and for that reason this event will favor higher elevations.
KATV
Little Rock police seeking information regarding 2021 homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are seeking information regarding a homicide that happened in 2021. Authorities said in a tweet that Jackie Gipson, 55, was discovered dead at 1015 E 10th Street. It was later determined that Gipson was the victim of a homicide. police said detectives...
KATV
Interstate 30 construction will cause lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced the construction of I-30 on Monday will result in lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock. According to ARDOT the double lane closures will be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. and traffic will be controlled with barrels as well as signage.
KATV
Greene County inmate's family protests on Saturday as they seek answers to his death
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The family of Marshall Price, a Greene County inmate who died violently under unknown circumstances only weeks into his 10-year sentence, is still searching for information concerning the manner of his death. The family protested on Saturday, Jan. 22 outside the Greene County Detention Center...
KATV
Stolen pistol found in possession of high school student in Arkansas after campus lockdown
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pistol reported stolen to authorities was recovered Thursday after being found in possession of a high school student in Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a Glock 17 9 mm was found in possession of a student at Mills University Studies High School after it was reported to a resource officer.
KATV
Lawmakers around the state looking to make changes to law enforcement training
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks, lawmakers around the state want to make sure tragic incidents like this never happen again. Our content partner Region 8 News reported that House Bill 1159 has been proposed in Little Rock and it would prohibit hazing at the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
KATV
Cabot teen who texted he is 'never coming home', missing since Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Cabot Police Department have announced a 17-year-old has gone missing. Police said Cameron Stricklin was last seen on Thursday at his home in Cabot. According to police Stricklin said he would be going to school but it was later found out that he never showed up.
KATV
Little Rock police investigating self-inflicted shooting Saturday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting on Saturday morning that left one person injured. Police said the gunshot was self-inflicted. The individual shot themselves shortly before 10:20 a.m. this morning on 18th Monroe St., according to the LRPD. Upon their arrival, police taped off...
KATV
One dead after train strikes pedestrian in south Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was found dead Thursday morning after being struck by a train in south Little Rock. According to police, officers were dispatched to 9300 Mann Rd where upon arrival they found the body of 41-year-old Alvin Ayers. Officers made contact with the train conductor,...
KATV
Police: Early Sunday morning homicide in North Little Rock, suspect in custody
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person was killed in an early morning homicide on Sunday, Jan. 22 in North Little Rock. At approximately 2:45 a.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Lakeview Road in reference to a burglary alarm at a residence, according an NLRPD press release.
Comments / 0